Kevin Harvick has mysterious response when asked for stories about Daytona 500 winner

In this year’s Daytona 500, it's hard to predict who will carry the day, since every team looks prepared to win the race. With only two days left before the long-awaited event, many NASCAR drivers have high expectations for the day.

Others are sharing their views as to who has a better chance of winning the race. Kevin Harvick had a mysterious response when it came to his thoughts on the winner.

While answering a question concerning his expectations about this year’s event, he stated that:

“I think there are really no expectations. As you look at the season, you just have to be ready for a change in direction at the drop of a hat because of where we are with the new car and all unknowns of what you’re looking for.”

The event is one of the most coveted races in NASCAR’s history, and Harvick has already experienced the pride and respect of winning the race. This was after he won in 2007, leaving a mark on NASCAR's history with the closest margin of victory.

The dates for the event are approaching. NASCAR posted on Twitter that the field is ready.

Fox also confirmed the readiness of the event, posting to Twitter on February 14th:

"Welcome to race week! 😎🏁RETWEET IF YOU'RE READY FOR THE 2022 #DAYTONA500 ON FOX"

Expectations of other drivers of the Daytona 500

In this year’s season some of the drivers who are likely to capture the trophy include Kyle Larson, Joey Logano and Alex Bowman.

Considering how Larson ended his year with the championship and opened the year with the same energy, winning the pole, he has a high chance of emerging victorious.

Joey Logano also has a high chance of clinching the trophy for the second time after winning his first in 2015. However, in order to win the race, he will have to push harder, considering he is using a backup car after he wrecked his in the duels on 17th February.

Starting in the front-row, Alex Bowman, driving Chevrolet No. 48, will also be a man to watch in this year’s Daytona 500. He has yet to win any Daytona 500 trophy or even finish in the top 10 for the past five career starts at the Daytona 500. Having placed second on the pole, he is well prepared to win the race.

