Kevin Harvick sends a two-word message to son Keelan as ‘unfortunate’ withdrawal casts a shadow over his Pro Late Model debut

Kevin Harvick, the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion, shared a short but heartfelt message for his 12-year-old son Keelan Harvick after the young racer was forced to postpone his Pro Late Model debut. Keelan was set to compete in the CARS Tour Pro Late Model (PLM) race on Saturday at New River All-American Speedway in North Carolina, but an illness prevented him from getting behind the wheel.

Ad

Keelan has been dealing with a stomach bug since the day before, which doesn’t allow him to give his 100% on the track. Eventually, with three hours to go, Keelan made the decision to withdraw from the event rather than risk competing while being unwell. His No. 62 Rackley WAR team had been preparing for the race, but Keelan felt it would not be fair to them or his fellow competitors to race at less than full strength.

Ad

Trending

"Unfortunately my CARS Tour Pro Late Model debut is going to have to wait... I've been battling a stomach bug the last 24 hours and I am not able to give 100% behind the wheel. I hoped I would feel good enough to race, because I don't want to let my Rackley WAR team down, but it wouldn't be fair to them or my competitors to try and compete in this condition," Keelan posted on his X page.

Ad

Kevin Harvick responded to his son's post by sharing it on his Instagram Story with a simple yet supportive two-word message:

"Feel better @keelanharvick"

Screengrab of Kevin Harvick's Intagram Story (@kevinharvick via Instagram)

With Keelan missing out on this race, his Pro Late Model debut will have to wait until April 12, when the CARS Tour PLM Series moves to Cordele Motor Speedway for its second event of the season.

Ad

Kevin Harvick and Keelan are set to race against each other in May

While Keelan’s debut was put on hold, an exciting moment is soon to come for the Harvick family later this season. On May 31, Kevin and Keelan Harvick will compete against each other for the first time in a CARS Tour West Pro Late Model race. The event will take place on May 31 at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway in Bakersfield, California, a location that holds special significance in Kevin’s early racing career.

Ad

The NASCAR champion expressed his excitement about the upcoming father-son battle, describing it as a meaningful moment. Speaking to FloRacing, he said:

“Racing Keelan in my hometown for the first time is a pretty cool dad moment. Bakersfield has meant so much in the progression of my racing career, and being able to tie that together with the beginning of Keelan’s racing career is pretty special.”

Kevin will compete in the event driving the No. 29 Hunt Brothers Pizza Late Model for the Rackley WAR team. For the 12-year-old third generation racing driver, this race will be an opportunity to go head-to-head with his father, who has played a significant role in shaping his racing career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback