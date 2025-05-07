Kevin Harvick set to host IndyCar insider on his podcast

Kevin Harvick, the NASCAR legend, is set to host the IndyCar presenter, Will Buxton, for FOX Sports on this Thursday’s edition of Harvick Happy Hour. The official X account of HHH recently posted the news on X.

Ad

"Thursday!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Will Buxton is a highly respected British Motorsports journalist, commentator and presenter known for his work in Formula 1 and IndyCar. Buxton began his advent into motorsports journalism while he was studying at the University of Leeds when he started contributing to GrandPrix.com.

He later started working as a staff writer for the Official Formula 1 Magazine. Buxton became Formula 1’s first digital presenter in 2018 and reported on more than 300 Grand Prix. In 2025, he transitioned to FOX Sports as the lead play-by-play broadcaster for the NTT IndyCar Series.

Ad

Kevin Harvick is one of NASCAR’s most accomplished drivers. He famously stepped into the spotlight by replacing Dale Earnhardt Sr. in 2001 (after his unfortunate death at that year’s Daytona 500). He went on to secure top five in points 13 times and over 400 top-10 finishes, along with winning races at the Crown Jewel events.

Harvick retired in 2023 after a 23-year racing career, where he won the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series championship and with over 60 Cup Series wins. Upon retiring, Harvick transitioned to broadcasting with FOX Sports as a Cup Series analyst in 2024.

Ad

Kevin Harvick addressed future drag racing plans with Tony Stewart with "hostage" joke

Kevin Harvick recently addressed speculation about his potential future in drag racing alongside former NASCAR teammate Tony Stewart, who now competes in NHRA Top Fuel. When asked if he would ever step into a dragster, Harvick jokingly replied that the only way it would happen is if Stewart held him "hostage," emphasizing that he doesn’t enjoy stepping out of his comfort zone.

Ad

“Only if he just absolutely held me hostage. I don’t really like being out of my comfort zone. At this point in my life, I like to do the things that I like to do and go to places that I like to go. I don’t like to learn new things, so probably not,” Harvick said via SpeedFreaks.

Ad

Ad

At 49, Harvick said he prefers to stick to activities he enjoys and is familiar with, making it unlikely he’ll try drag racing, despite Stewart’s involvement.

Harvick shared that even racing Late Models with his own team, Kevin Harvick Inc., in the CARS Tour West series is already pushing the boundaries of his comfort zone, but he does it for fun. He made it clear that while he’s happy to continue with Late Model racing, more extreme ventures like Top Fuel dragsters are not on his agenda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.