Kevin Harvick sets 2023 Daytona 500 as target to finalize his future in NASCAR

Kevin Harvick recently said he is unsure whether or not he will continue racing in the NASCAR Cup Series beyond the 2023 season as he doesn’t have a clear vision right now of what his NASCAR future looks like. The driver of the #4 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, however, has set a target of deciding on whether he will continue racing or retire ahead of next year’s season-opening Daytona 500.

The 2023 season will mark Harvick’s 23rd consecutive season in the NASCAR Cup Series with his Stewart-Haas Racing contract set to expire by the end of the season.

Steven Taranto @STaranto92 Kevin Harvick says that he doesn't have a clear answer right now on whether he'll continue racing in Cup beyond 2023.



Says he'll probably reach a decision before Daytona. Could go either way right now. Kevin Harvick says that he doesn't have a clear answer right now on whether he'll continue racing in Cup beyond 2023.Says he'll probably reach a decision before Daytona. Could go either way right now. https://t.co/1jm8AHaeFy

Kevin Harvick was asked about his racing future when he attended the 2022 annual NASCAR Awards in Nashville. He admitted that he is clueless about his future at the moment and said that many layers will influence his decision, which can go both ways.

Harvick said:

"I think right now, I'll know that answer before we get to Daytona. I don't really have a clear answer on that right now. I think as we get to Daytona, I know 100% that we'll have a direction, because I'm not gonna start the season without knowing that direction. Just because of the fact that there's just a lot of layers to unfold and really go through and evaluate. So we'll see. I think it could go either way at this particular point."

Kevin Harvick has competed in his past nine seasons with Stewart-Haas Racing, where he clinched 37 races and the Cup Championship in 2014. He previously drove for Richard Childress Racing from 2001 to 2013 and scored 23 wins.

Kevin Harvick still has a lot of racing left in him

Kevin Harvick hasn’t lost his touch behind the wheel at the age of 47, as he is coming off of a 2022 season that saw him win two back-to-back races and make the playoffs. The #4 Ford driver broke his 62-race winless streak at Michigan International Speedway.

Harvick’s playoff campaign didn’t go as planned due to his poor performance and was eliminated in the first round. He has scored nine top-five and 17 top-10 finishes and ended the season in 15th place in the Championship standings.

The 2014 Cup Champion currently stands in a tie for ninth place with fellow active driver Kyle Busch on NASCAR’s all-time wins list with 60 wins. Apart from that, he is just 10 Cup starts away from crossing an 800-race landmark in his Cup career.

Poll : 0 votes