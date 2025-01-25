Kevin Harvick shares his thoughts ahead of HMS-backed CARS Tour race

Earlier this month, NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick announced his return to racing, participating in a Super Late Model race in the zMAX Cars Tour West Series. The event is scheduled to take place at Kern County Raceway, which was renamed Kevin Harvick's Kern Raceway following his retirement from the Cup Series in 2023. The 49-year-old shared his thoughts on his return following the first practice session at track.

The 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Harvick, ranks among the sport's all-time legends. Over 800 Cup Series starts yielded 60 victories, including a triumph in the Daytona 500 and the 2020 regular-season title. Harvick's achievements extend beyond the Cup Series, with two Xfinity Series championships further establishing his legacy as one of motorsport's most accomplished figures.

Harvick co-owns the CARS Tour West with veteran Cup Series driver Jeff Burton, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Trackhouse Racing's co-owner Justin Marks. In the season opener, Kevin Harvick will pilot the #29 Hendrickcars.com entry. Following the first practice session at his own Speedway, Harvick wrote on X:

"Great first day of practice here @KernRaceway looking forward to the @SoundGearHear 400 with the @CARSTourWest super series! Come in person or watch live on @FloRacing. Action starts at 1pm🏁🙌🏻"

Furthermore, the California native and his son, Keelan, are set to race against each other this July in the 2025 Masters of the Pros 200 at Owosso Speedway. This unique opportunity arises from a partnership between Rackley W.A.R. and Kevin Harvick Inc., aimed at enhancing Harvick's Late Model program while advancing the Rackley W.A.R. NASCAR Truck Series efforts. The 13th edition of the race will spotlight the father-son duo competing on the same track, showcasing a significant moment in their racing journey.

"We're building a future": Rackley W.A.R. co-owner reflects on joining forces with Kevin Harvick for 2025

Following Kevin Harvick's announcement of his return to racing, Rackley W.A.R. co-owner Willie Allen expressed enthusiasm about the former Cup Series champion joining their team.

Allen highlighted that Harvick's experience and presence would significantly elevate their program, bringing invaluable insights and expertise. The partnership aims to strengthen their team’s competitiveness and further their success in upcoming events.

Reflecting on Harvick joining the Tennessee based outfit, Allen said:

“Teaming up with Kevin Harvick is a game-changer for us at Rackley W.A.R. His experience as a champion driver and owner brings an incredible amount of knowledge that will help elevate our truck program to the next level. Having Keelan and Kevin join our Late Model team next season is just as exciting. We’re not just building a partnership—we’re building a future.”

Meanwhile, Harvick's former Cup Series team, Stewart Haas Racing announced its exit from the sport following the end of the 2024 season. Nevertheless, co-owner Gene Haas is still committed to NASCAR, now in the form of Haas Factory Team.

