Kevin Harvick skeptical of Connor Zilisch getting an unprecedented pass from NASCAR after his injury

Connor Zilisch suffered a serious injury when he accidentally fell in the victory lane at Watkins Glen. The injury, a broken collarbone, forced him out of the Cup race on Sunday and could potentially force him out of more races depending on his recovery.

Earlier this season, Zilisch was forced to sit out of the Xfinity race at Texas because of his back injury. However, in that instance, NASCAR granted the young JR Motorsports driver a waiver.

Kevin Harvick believed that the possibility of Connor Zilisch getting a waiver this time around could be interesting. Speaking on the Happy Hour podcast, he said:

"I don't know how that works. I mean, I don't know that anybody has ever thought about having to give two waivers for injury twice."

Harvick claimed that Connor Zilisch will emerge 'bullet tough' when he recovers from his injuries and gains more success along the way. He further shared what he would expect and what he advised Zilisch's father regarding his recovery.

"This kid's a stud. He is a winner and he's going to continue to win. And just in these situations, and I told his dad this, I said, 'And you got to make sure they take care of him first and not get in a hurry. Make sure he heals correctly because he's going to be a winner when he comes and and gets into that Cup car.' I think that the most important thing is to not rush it because you're chasing a regular season points championship or an Xfinity Championship," Harvick claimed.

Adding to Harvick's comments, Mamba Smith said Connor Zilisch has 'the it factor.' He deemed Zilisch a clean-cut kid who can speak like a mature person while also retaining his 'kind energy' when he's on the racetrack.

Kevin Harvick comments on what sets Connor Zilisch apart from the rest

Speaking about Connor Zilisch's recovery, Kevin Harvick claimed he'd advise him to skip Daytona, post which he'd have a couple of weeks to figure out the rights and wrongs.

Harvick shared his interaction with Zilisch from years ago when he ran into him at the airport. The former NASCAR driver said that Zilisch was 'a great person' who has also helped his son, Keelan, with his karting, as he elaborated, via the aforementioned source:

"There were times, he would travel by himself. He'd go to the airport, 14-15 years old, and he'd show up at the airport. 'Hey, can I get a ride to the track?' I'm like, 'What do you mean?' 'Can't drive.' 'Get a ride.' 'Well, I can't get an Uber. I'm not old enough to get an Uber.' 'Can you take me to the track or rental?'"

Harvick applauded Zilisch's tenacity to navigate through things in life as a young racecar driver. He claimed that Connor Zilisch being able to deal with the world, with the media, knowing how to talk, being mature beyond his years, was what set him apart from everybody else.

