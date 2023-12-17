Kevin Harvick spills boss Tony Stewart’s “biggest advice” that helped him embrace the bittersweet final year of his NASCAR career

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season-finale race at the Phoenix Raceway last month marked the end of Kevin Harvick’s glorious 23-year-long career. His final season was full of several memorable tributes and his former boss Tony Stewart’s biggest pieces of advice helped him cherish those moments more.

In a recent interview, Kevin Harvick reflected on the invaluable advice he received from Tony Stewart, regarding the approach of racing and engaging with fans for his final NASCAR Cup Series season. Harvick highlighted Stewart's advice about the importance of authenticity and openness, urging him to “let his guard down.”

“For me, I was fortunate to have a boss in Tony Stewart. He had some great advice on things that he liked and didn’t like about his last year of driving. One of his biggest pieces of advice was, ‘Hey, let your guard down. Let the fans and the racetracks and the sport help you go back and tell the story and just enjoy it.’ I think for me that was not something I would typically do,” Harvick was quoted as saying by on3.com.

“But we took that advice and last November we sat down and said, ‘Okay, we want to tell a story about the past 30 years. We want to be able to let the tracks and the fans celebrate whatever moment it is, whether it’s a win or loss, whatever it was.'”

“If I’m remembered, that’s good enough for me” – Kevin Harvick on his NASCAR legacy

In a social media post by Mobile 1, the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver expressed his perspective on legacy and recognition in his NASCAR career. He emphasized that being remembered is a significant measure of success for him, indicating that the impact he leaves behind is what truly matters.

Kevin Harvick's ultimate goal is to create a substantial and enduring impact, leaving behind a legacy that resonates within the record books and the broader realm of motorsports.

Harvick said:

“If I’m remembered, that’s good enough for me. As you go through your career you want to be able to do enough things where people will remember your name and pull your videos up and look at the records – and just have some impact scattered over the record books and the sport.”

Kevin Harvick ended his Cup Series career with 60 wins, 444 top-10 finishes, and 31 poles in a two-decade long career.