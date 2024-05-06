Kevin Harvick takes shot at $40M-worth Clint Bowyer's derby distraction in funniest booth moment

NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick recently shared a funny interaction of him and Clint Bowyer in the booth during the qualifying recap of AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.

The video snippet from retired NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick showed Clint Bowyer, a veteran NASCAR driver turned commentator for NASCAR on FOX, getting distracted by the 2024 Kentucky Derby's first leg of the horse racing's Triple Crown. The race traditionally takes place on the first Saturday of May.

According to $40 million worth (according to Celebrity Net Worth) NASCAR driver Bowyer, the qualifying interview with Harvick clashed with Horse Racing at the booth in Kansas. In the social media video, Harvick was seen taking a dig at Bowyer's derby distraction. The former said:

"Well, always an entertaining day in the booth. We've got this guy over here watching the Kentucky Derby."

"They're loading. They're loading Kevin," said Bowyer from behind.

"He's out of control," jokingly added Harvick.

The semi-retired NASCAR driver Bowyer also said, "It's starting to come right in the middle of your interview. Terrible time."

Then the 48-year-old Harvick continued the video by sharing his views regarding the qualifying and pole positions drivers for the Kansas race on May 5.

"It's a typical qualifying session here in Kansas with this next-gen car riding up against the wall. I picked the pole sitter, so Clint's pretty happy about that. I think Christopher Bell, and Ross Chastain on the front row, both of those guys needed a good start to the race to put a weekend together. Christopher Bell has had multiple weeks of trouble. So it will be an interesting day. I feel like one of the best cars is going to start in the back with William Byron. So it will be fun," Harvick concluded. (0:14)

Kevin Harvick's retirement turned out to be a short one

The former Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick announced his retirement at the end of the 2023 season.

However, last Sunday (April 28), Harvick announced that he had been offered to drive the #5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports to practice and qualify for the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The current #5 driver Kyle Larson is set to stay at Indianapolis to practice for the Indy500 race and will return to the final race of All-Star Weekend. 2014 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Harvick's retirement turned out to be short, even though he won't be able to take part in the main event, he is set to return to the Cup Series with a new car and a new team.