Kevin Harvick has a three-word reaction amid former NASCAR boss Tony Stewart’s NHRA landmark

Former Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick hailed his friend and former boss, Tony Stewart, for his recent milestone victory in NHRA. The 53-year-old NASCAR Hall of Famer clinched his first win in the Top Fuel division during the 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip in Las Vegas.

Stewart had previously shown his prowess in sprint cars, midgets, open wheelers, and stock cars, and is widely regarded as one of the most versatile drivers in motorsports. Having won races and titles across various categories, he shifted his focus to drag racing after meeting his wife Leah Pruett, a 12-time Top Fuel winner.

Tony Stewart made his Top Fuel debut in 2024, stepping in for his wife, Leah, after the couple decided to start a family. He finished ninth in the Top Fuel standings last year. The 3x Cup Series champion clinched his first Top Fuel victory in the fourth round of the 2025 season, beating Antron Brown, Justin Ashley and Jasmine Salinas in the final 4-Wide round at Las Vegas.

Kevin Harvick, who drove for Stewart's Cup Series team, complimented his longtime friend, stating that it was about time he won a race in the Top Fuel division.

"About time!! Congratulations! @TSRnitro @TonyStewart" he wrote on X.

Mike Joy, who shares the Fox booth with Harvick, showered praise on the NASCAR Hall of Famer, claiming that Tony Stewart could win in any race car.

"Well done, Smoke! Nobody's invented a race car @TonyStewart can't win in!" he wrote on X.

Stewart doubled down on his commitment to drag racing after selling his stake in Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024, one year after Kevin Harvick's retirement. His NHRA team, TSR Nitro, recently announced a multi-year partnership extension with Dodge.

Tony Stewart reflects on sharing victory lane celebrations with family

For the first time in his career, Tony Stewart got to celebrate with his son, Dominic, in victory lane, an emotion he had never experienced before. Stewart said that his “heart stopped” when his wife, Leah Pruett, brought their son to the stage.

After clinching his first Top Fuel victory, Stewart's son was wearing a cute onesie that spelled "Dad's 1st win!" The 53-year-old dad reflected on the wholesome moment:

"I think probably the one thing that may not sink in as much right now, but when Leah brought [son] Dom up on the stage there, that's an emotion that you can't even think about or dream of. When I saw her coming up those steps with him, my heart stopped. That was a feeling I've never had in my life before, and I have a feeling when we lay down and put my head on a pillow tonight, that's going to be the one thing that I want to reflect on the most tonight," Stewart said (via NHRA.com).

Tony Stewart candidly admitted that he had achieved immediate success in whichever division he had raced in throughout his career. However, it took him over a year to win a race in the Top Fuel division, making the victory even more meaningful.

Four rounds into the 2025 season, Stewart occupies second place in the Top Fuel standings, trailing Shawn Langdon by 16 points.

