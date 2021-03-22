Flat tire puts Kevin Harvick a lap down, leads to struggles at Atlanta 

Kevin Harvick might be a three-time winner at Atlanta Motor Speedway, but that didn't stop him from having bad luck at one of NASCAR's oldest tracks.

Despite not coming home with a victory in the first five races of the season, Kevin Harvick had been quite consistent this year. Between four top-10s and one top-five coming into Atlanta, the former Cup Series champion has been nothing short of a machine on the track this year.

Unfortunately, all that momentum came to a screeching halt at Atlanta when Kevin Harvick was forced to pit after a tire went down early in Stage 1. Harvick had to pit under caution just prior to a restart and went a lap down. He got back onto the tailend of the lead lap, but near the end of Stage 1, leader Kyle Larson passed him on the track to put Harvick a lap down again.

Kevin Harvick wasn't happy about his car after the incident, which resulted in him laying into his team over the radio.

Kevin Harvick not happy with car at Atlanta

"This is the biggest pile of crap I've ever driven at Atlanta," Kevin Harvick said in over his team radio. "I'm unable to do anything. The front end is absolutely horrendous (and) when you get into traffic it gets worse."

Kevin Harvick was running in the top five when a competition caution came out on Lap 3. The former Cup Series champion pitted during the caution, but had a tire go down shortly before the restart of the race.

