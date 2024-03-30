"Kevin Harvick is top notch" - Denny Hamlin praises $70,000,000-worth former NASCAR Cup driver's broadcasting abilities

NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin is in awe of the recently retired driver and now broadcaster, Kevin Harvick.

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion and a 60-time Cup Series race winner, Kevin Harvick bid farewell to the sport at the end of the 2023 season. The two-time Xfinity Series champion, who spent the entirety of his Cup career with two teams, Richard Childress Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing, decided to hang up his helmet after a seventh-place finish in the 2023 season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Since retiring, Harvick has turned his attention towards broadcasting. The 48-year-old had previously served as a commentator for Fox in the Xfinity Series races on a part-time basis. Now, the California native finds himself in the broadcasting booth on a full-time basis, calling the Cup races for Fox alongside Mike Joy and former teammate Clint Bowyer. The 48-year-old has a net worth of $70,000,000 (via Celebrity Net Worth).

Besides his commentating duties, Harvick also hosts his own podcast, 'Happy Hour', interviewing various names from the sport and dissecting the day-to-day NASCAR operations. Most recently, Kevin Harvick played host to Joe Gibbs Racing veteran and 52-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner, Denny Hamlin.

While a superstar of Hamlin's calibre was, unquestionably, a prominent figure in Harvick's dormant career as a broadcaster, the JGR stalwart did not shy away from expressing his admiration for Kevin Harvick. Via an X (formerly Twitter) post after the episode, Denny Hamlin wrote:

"Like everything he does, @KevinHarvick is top notch. Refreshing to get questions that you’ve never been asked before."

Can Denny Hamlin jump ships from Joe Gibbs Racing to 23XI Racing?

Hamlin, 43, has been a true stalwart of the sport, racing all of his 19 Cup seasons in a Joe Gibbs Racing car. However, with him approaching the twilight of his career, speculations have swirled around the media of Denny Hamlin potentially making a switch to 23XI Racing, a team he co-owns alongside NBA legend Michael Jordan, before he calls it a day.

Addressing the situation, Hamlin told Kevin Harvick in the same episode:

"I see my full-time career ending at Joe Gibbs Racing. I don’t know if I’ll just shut the switch off or If I’ll just do some one-offs here and there."

Despite being around for nearly two decades and securing numerous accolades, Hamlin's career still eludes the sport's biggest crown, a NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Having come close to winning on multiple occasions, Denny Hamlin has found himself falling short of achieving his crowning moment every season. In the twilight of his career, the 43-year-old driver continues aspiring to not go down in the history books as one of the greatest drivers to never win a Cup Series championship.

While he continues his pursuit, Hamlin, after six races, finds himself fourth in the Cup Series standings with a notable victory in Bristol.