Kevin Harvick wants NASCAR Next Gen cars to "blow their back tires off" with "more than 1000 horsepower"

Kevin Harvick, retired NASCAR driver and commentator, concluded his full-time participation in the NASCAR Cup Series by driving the No. 4 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing.

Harvick's achievements include winning the Cup Series championship in 2014, along with the Xfinity Series championships in 2001 and 2006, and the 2007 Daytona 500.

HarvickHappyHour posted Kevin Harvick's interview clip on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption:

"I truly believe that it needs to blow the back tires off.'"@KevinHarvick would like to see more horsepower. 🐴🔋 #NASCAR"

Kevin Harvick expressed his desire for increased horsepower in NASCAR, stating:

"I think there were a lot of things that were positive about the package this weekend. I still think it's gotta have more than 1000 Horsepower. For the life of me, I cannot understand why we wanna keep spending millions of dollars on CFD and wind tunnels changing, changing parts and changing pieces."

Kevin Harvick's statement suggests that while he acknowledges some positives about the current package in NASCAR, he believes that the cars should have more than 1000 horsepower.

He questions the necessity of spending significant amounts of money on technological advancements like CFD and wind tunnels when there may be more fundamental issues to address in the sport. This implies a desire to return to a more powerful and perhaps simpler form of racing.

He added:

"The engine cost hasn't changed since we changed the engine rules. I don't understand why we just don't want them to blow the back tires of the car. It does not make any sense to me. I watched the foot cam in the 48 car this weekend; we had on the broadcast talking about the laps and its brake come right off the break, so to me it needs to be break, oh my god, I'm fearing for my life."

Kevin Harvick questioned the logic behind not allowing the cars to have more power and potentially "blow the back tires" for better performance. His observation of the foot cam in another car underscores his safety concerns, suggesting that the current setup may be inadequate or unsafe for drivers. Harvick seems to advocate for changes that prioritize performance and safety in NASCAR.

Kevin Harvick's NASCAR career

Kevin Harvick began his racing journey in 1995, debuting in the Craftsman Truck Series at Mesa Marin Raceway. By 1999, he had entered the NASCAR Busch Series at Rockingham Speedway. In 2001, Childress Racing fostered his transition to the Winston Cup Series.

Harvick clinched the 2014 Cup Series championship with Stewart-Haas Racing, marking a standout achievement. Beyond Cup racing, he garnered success in the Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series, earning championships and multiple victories.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame honored his illustrious career with a special exhibit showcasing his championship-winning vehicles and personal memorabilia.