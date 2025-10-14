“KH used to do it quite often”: Kevin Harvick’s championship winning ally weighs in on Denny Hamlin’s post-Las Vegas victory message

Veteran crew chief Rodney Childers lauded Denny Hamlin’s victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Recalling his stint with Kevin Harvick back at Stewart-Haas Racing, Childers then drew a parallel.Childers and Harvick worked together from 2014 until the latter’s retirement in 2023 from formal Cup Series racing. During that period, the duo amassed an impressive 37 wins, 148 top-fives, 230 top-10s, and five Championship 4 appearances. They also won the 2014 Cup Series championship.By winning the South Point 400 playoff race at LVMS, Hamlin tied with Kevin Harvick for 10th on the all-time wins list. During a recent interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on X, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver said,“I can’t believe it. I can’t process it, I don’t know what happened. I mean, it’s all a blur. That was one of the very few moments in which I did not think. That entire last 10 laps I did not think whatsoever. I just did.”Childers knew exactly what Hamlin was talking about. Feats like this are never planned. Reacting to Hamlin’s post-race message, Childers wrote,“There are some guys out there that can find a different level at certain times. KH (Kevin Harvick) used to do it quite often and it was awesome to watch. DH (Denny Hamlin) is one of those guys. Those last 10 laps were incredible. I know this one meant a lot.”Hamlin is now locked into the Championship race, which will kick off at Phoenix Raceway on November 2. For now, ahead of Denny Hamlin is the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. But for obvious reasons, the Tampa, Florida, native can take it easy through the next couple of weeks.“I’m happy for JR Motorsports and Rodney”- Kevin Harvick reacts to Rodney Childers landing a new home for the 2026 season and beyondStarting in 2026, Kevin Harvick’s former crew chief, Rodney Childers, will join JR Motorsports as the crew chief for its No. 1 car, driven by NASCAR Xfinity Series standout Carson Kvapil. Harvick thinks that’s a great move, as bringing in Childers would help Kvapil shine.Speaking of Childers’ newfound relationship with Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s team on the Happy Hour podcast, Kevin Harvick said,“I think that bringing Rodney in and being able to have that solid leadership of experience and all the things to go with what he will bring to the table. It’s gonna make Kvapil shine.”“That kid is good, and he’s a good racer, he proved that last year and the year before when he first got into that car. But he’s a winner, and I think that’s gonna show up next year,” Harvick continued. “I’m happy for JR Motorsports and Rodney to be able to put that all together to get him going.”Despite running for the championship this year, Kvapil will share his 2026 stint with Connor Zilisch, who is expected to move to Cup racing next season with Trackhouse Racing. Kvapil, a 22-year-old native of Mooresville, North Carolina, is winless this year. Still, he is ranked seventh in the championship standings.