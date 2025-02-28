“Kids my age find it hard to understand”: Connor Zilisch drops a clear-cut explanation about his RCR rival friendship

NASCAR prodigy and JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch was recently featured in an episode of NASCAR Daily with the host Mamba Smith. During the interview, Zilisch opened up about his bond with another young driver Jesse Love, who drives for Richard Childress Racing.

Both drivers have been competing in the Xfinity Series for two years and have similar stats. Connor Zilisch competed in six races in the Xfinity Series and secured one win, three top tens, and one pole position. Meanwhile, Jesse Love secured two wins, 19 top-ten finishes, and six pole positions in his two-year career.

Despite being friends off-track, both drivers are on-track rivals always pushing and motivating each other. Reflecting upon the same, Zilisch stated:

"You know, for me as an 18-year-old, it's really tough for me to relate to kids my age, right? Nobody? It's very rare that there's an 18-year-old who's kind of taken on a professional career and, um, really busy, and you know, every day is full of meetings, and, um, you know, it's a different lifestyle, and kids my age find it hard to understand, so, um, that's kind of where Jesse and I can relate."

Further, Connor Zilisch claimed that Jesse Love and he relate to a lot of things, from their music taste to video games. Additionally, Zilisch mentioned he can lean on Love, and the duo push each other to do better.

“It was never in my wildest dreams”: Connor Zilisch on his partnership with Red Bull

In the same interview with Mamba Smith, NASCAR driver Connor Zilisch discussed his partnership with the official energy drink sponsor of Trackhouse Racing. Zilisch is part of Trackhouse's development program. Zilisch is set to compete in a few selected Cup Series events in the 2025 season alongside his full-time Xfinity Series season.

The #88 Chevy driver revealed his true emotions on being associated with Red Bull and stated:

"It was never in my wildest dreams that I'd be a Red Bull athlete. Definitely a long-time dream of mine to be a Red Bull athlete. Got it at a younger age than I expected it but it's been super cool just being a part of the brand and meeting all the people, you know, people who work for Red Bull with the creative minds and also the athletes. It's crazy how many you know people they have at the top of their own individual sports; it's pretty crazy." [2:25 onwards]

Connor Zilisch is all set to make his Cup Series debut from the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix race at the Circuit of the Americas scheduled for this Sunday, March 2, 2025. He will be the second youngest driver to make his Cup Series debut. Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano was 18 years and 114 days old. Meanwhile, Zilisch will turn 19 on July 22, 2025.

