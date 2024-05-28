"Killed me to see Kyle put in that position" - Katelyn Larson's heartfelt reflection on Kyle Larson's unsuccessful double-duty attempt

Kyle Larson's wife Katelyn recently shared a note on social media regarding her husband's Memorial Day Double attempt. Larson's historic double attempt was ruined by severe weather conditions, forcing him to miss out on starting the Coca-Cola 600 race.

Hendrick Motorsports star Larson created headlines for his iconic attempt in the Indy500-Coke600 double attempt on a single day. However, rain delayed the start of the 108th Indianapolis 500 event by several hours. Hence, Larson and Hendrick's team decided to remain at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 31-year-old's debut in the Indy 500. As a result, the #5 Chevy driver missed the start of NASCAR's crown jewel event at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Recently, the 2021 Cup Series champion's wife Katelyn wrote a heartfelt message in a post on her Instagram handle, captioning:

Trending

"The day didn't go as planned, killed me to see Kyle put in that position. But still so proud!"

An Instagram story of Katelyn Larson

Katelyn Sweet also shared a glimpse of the historic attempt by the 31-year-old Larson from a different perspective, showcasing support from the Larson family during the hectic weeks for the Indy500-Coke600.

Here is the video posted by Katelyn on her Instagram account:

Katelyn Sweet hails from Grass Valley, California, and was born on July 29, 1991. She is the sister of NASCAR Xfinity Series and World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series driver, Brad Sweet.

A brief look at Kyle Larson and Katelyn Sweet's relationship

Kyle Larson and Katelyn Sweet announced their engagement in December 2017 and got married on September 26, 2018.

The couple are parents to three children. They announced the birth of their first child, Owen, on December 22, 2014. Four years later, Katelyn gave birth to their second child, Audrey, on May 7, 2018. On New Year's Eve 2023, the couple welcomed their third child, Cooper.

Larson's eldest son, Owen, is following his father's footsteps in the world of motorsport racing. In 2023, Owen emerged victorious in the 14-lap showdown of the A-Feature class race at the 2023 Dirt Kart Nationals event.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Kyle Larson has slipped from the top of the table to third place in the 2024 Cup Series standings. After missing the 14th Cup Series race of the season, Larson has two wins, six top-fives, and six top-tens. He now has 486 points to his name — six short of the table leader Denny Hamlin.