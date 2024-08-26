Kim Burton expresses pride at son Harrison Burton's Daytona win - "I've believed in him since he was four"

Harrison Burton recently went from being last in the standings to winning at Daytona, securing his spot in the 2024 playoffs. His mother, Kim Burton, was thrilled after her son won his first NASCAR Cup Series race after 98 tries.

On Saturday, August 25, Burton won the race at Daytona International Speedway after leading the final lap. The 23-year-old moved from the 34th position to earning a spot in the 2024 playoffs. Unfortunately, his future remains uncertain since Wood Brothers Racing will part ways with him after this season.

Nevertheless, Harrison’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 win was a big achievement and a memorable moment for his family. Kim Burton expressed her excitement on Victory Lane.

"I don't think it's really sunk in yet. Um, amazing. I knew he could do it. I believe in him since he was four years old. I watched him do, you know, up through the light, up through his age, going up through his ages. And I'm so, I'm so excited. I can't even talk right now," Kim Burton said.

She continued that she was nervous throughout the race but elated when she saw her son cross the finish line in the lead.

"I can't believe it but I can. I believe in him. He deserves this just as much as anybody else...I kept listening to Jason telling him blocking low blocking high and I just figured that he was going to get turned around and be in the air and I didn’t want to see that. I opened my eyes just as they were going across to start finish and I saw he was in the lead." she added.

Harrison Burton's surprise Daytona win marks a milestone

Harrison Burton pulled off a surprise win at the Daytona 400 and added to a list of unexpected wins on the track. Burton survived a tough race and beat Kyle Busch, who was also fighting for a win and a playoff spot. This win gave the Wood Brothers Racing team their 100th NASCAR victory. The team last won at Daytona in 2011.

Burton, the son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Burton, said he felt proud driving for Wood Brothers Racing.

"I get the privilege to drive the No. 21 for Wood Brothers Racing. That to me is all you need, right? I’ve had a chance to do that for three years, to work with these guys for three years, learn all I can. I’m confident in myself as a driver that I can do things when I’m at my best. Tonight I feel I was at my best. I feel like it worked out. Obviously we got fortunate at times, too. But when the chips are down, we all did a good job" Burton said.

This win was a big highlight in a tough season. Burton lost his spot in the No. 21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for 2025 to Josh Berry. With only a few good racing spots available and many skilled drivers looking for contracts, it is unclear how much this victory will help his future chances in NASCAR.

