“Kinda ridiculous”: Fans take a dig at prices of Kyle Larson’s McLaren merch

Kyle Larson will kick off his maiden double-duty stint, fielding the #17 open-wheel car for McLaren Racing at the Indianapolis 500 and the #5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. However, ahead of his Memorial Double on Sunday, May 26, Larson's McLaren merchandise was put for sale, and its exorbitant prices have attracted scrutiny from the fanbase.

Only four drivers to date have showcased the mettle to compete in the mentally and physically demanding 1100 miles of action-packed run. Immediately after wrapping up the Indy 500, the driver has to fly for the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Roval.

John Andretti was the first to attempt the exhausting schedule and drivers like Tony Stewart, Kurt Busch, and Robby Gordon followed. Among all, only the 4x Cup Series winner, Stewart, has completed both runs successfully.

Kyle Larson will be the fifth driver to try the Indy-Charlotte Double, and ahead of his 1100-mile run, McLaren Racing put some merchandise up for sale. Shortly after that, the update gained traction, with many fans calling out the high-priced apparel.

Here is the price range of Larson's McLaren merchandise (via BrakeHard on X):

Expand Tweet

One fan took a jibe at the price of the hat and commented:

"$50 for a hat is kinda ridiculous"

"$46 - $50 for a hat is wild 💀💀💀," another fan concurred.

"That white hat with gold writing is slick! But I can’t make myself pay $46 for a hat," one fan opined.

This fan drew parallels with his hat purchase at Martinsville and added:

"I got my JGR/23xi hats for $35 at martinsville"

One fan highlighted that the shirt prices are still reasonable but the hat is overpriced and commented:

"Wow they can keep them hats, shirts I can kinda understand but 50 for a hat, no way"

This fan was apparently caught off guard upon learning the price and exclaimed:

"$50 for a hat??"

In addition to the debutant Kyle Larson, the 2024 Arrow McLaren merchandise lineup is studded with other IndyCar drivers as well

McLaren Racing has etched its name as one of the contending teams in the IndyCar series and their three Indianapolis 500 titles serve as a testament to it.

McLaren has raked in 23 victories from over 220 starts since venturing into ‘The Greatest Spectacle of Racing’ and several drivers have fielded their open-wheel cars, bagging wins for the team.

In their latest merchandise edition, not only debutant Kyle Larson but other drivers who contributed to McLaren’s IndyCar glory were featured, including the 2004 Indy 500 champion Tony Kanaan and Alexander Rossi who bagged the 100th running Indianapolis race during his rookie season in 2016 were indicted.

Moreover, the 2018 Indy Lights champion and the development driver for McLaren, Pato O’Ward-inspired merchandise is also available.