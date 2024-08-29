“Kiss my a**”: Bubba Wallace’s spotter defends Leigh Diffey against his critics

Bubba Wallace's spotter Freddie Kraft slammed the critics of NASCAR's new commentator, Leigh Diffey. The Australian-American announcer returned to the Cup Series booth after calling out two Cup races in 2015- at the Homestead-Miami Speedway and Michigan International Speedway.

Diffey has been a motorsports announcer for decades. He has commentated on events such as the American Le Mans Series, the 24 Hours of LeMans, the 24 Hours of Daytona, the Superbike World Championship, and the IndyCar, among others.

He replaced Rick Allen at the Cup Series booth and will remain in the seat until the Championship 4 race at the Phoenix Raceway. Meanwhile, Allen will now look after the Xfinity Series.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Daytona International Speedway witnessed a chaotic race that turned the tables in favor of Wood Brother Racing's Harrison Burton. Throughout the 164-lap battle, Diffey gave live updates and the fans cherished his energetic calls. However, some didn't and critiqued the veteran commentator instead.

Bubba Wallace's spotter defended Diffey, praised his Daytona preparation efforts, and slammed the critics with his "kiss my a**" remark. Kraft said (via Dirty Mo Media on X).

"The last lap call was incredible I thought. You can't make everyone happy, he (Leigh Diffey) is the most energetic person on the planet to begin with. Because he has a different accent, some of the people were like, 'This guy's awful, this isn't F1, who's this British guy?'" he said.

"This is his first week back in I mean years. He hasn't been doing this in years so just the amount of homework you have to do to be ready for it. If you don't like Leigh Diffey or you didn't like that call, you can kiss my a**. That guy is the best, I don't give a f**k," Bubba Wallace's spotter added.

Freddie Kraft expresses his "mad" feelings to Harrison Burton after he dethroned Bubba Wallace from the playoffs

The Daytona race marked the 25th Cup Series battle with Michael McDowell setting the stage with his fastest qualifying time. However, as the debacle furthered, multiple wrecks transpired, throwing several contenders out of the race. Moreover, the two 'Big Ones' in the second and final stage reset the field.

As a result, Kyle Busch and Harrison Burton became the frontrunners during the final overtime restart. Busch took the green flag as the leader while the WBR driver chased in second. With just half a lap to go, Burton got a push by Parker Retzlaff and gained momentum over the Richard Childress Racing driver. Busch, on the other hand, relied on his own draft, and couldn't help but see the #21 WBR Ford taking the checkered flag.

Placed 17th, Bubba Wallace is in the playoff bubble and could've secured his place above the cutline, if a driver already having a win would've triumphed. However, Burton's victory took another spot from the playoff picture, leaving the 23XI Racing driver below the cutline.

Freddie Kraft playfully expressed being "mad" and congratulated the 23-year-old for his Daytona victory. He said (via Dirty Mo Media on X).

"Your team is a hard team to be mad at. Like you are too damn nice, everybody's happy for Wood Brothers, so as much as I would love to be mad at you for knocking us out of the playoffs, congratulations, you earned it, you did a great job and we're really proud of you," Bubba Wallace's spotter said.

Harrison Burton etched his career-first and WBR's 100th Cup Series win.

