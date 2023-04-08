Know why Joey Logano risks failing to qualify for NASCAR Truck Series' Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano might not make it to the starting grid of the Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Logano's chances of racing in the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt will depend on the weather gods.

Joey Logano will miss out on his first Truck Series appearance this season if the qualifying race on Saturday (April 8) gets canceled due to rain. NASCAR scrapped all the track activities that were scheduled to be held on Friday (April 7) due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Weather predictions indicate that there is a 91% chance of rain on Saturday in Bristol. If similar conditions prevail for Saturday, then Logano is set to miss the race as NASCAR defaults to the metrics system to prepare the starting order. According to the rules, Logano's #66 team fails to qualify as it doesn't have the necessary owner points to make it to the grid.

Joey Logano announced on March 29 that he would be making his first Truck Series start this year with Thorsport Racing driving in the #66 Ford F-150. Hang 10 Car Wash was announced as the primary sponsor of Logano's venture into the Craftsman Truck Series dirt race.

The Truck Race in Bristol had 41 entries vying for 36 grid spots. The following drivers will miss the race if qualifying is scrapped.

#6 - Norm Benning

#34 - Josh Reaume

#47 - Andrew Gordon

#62 - Jessica Friesen

#66 - Joey Logano

Cup Series drivers Chase Briscoe and William Byron will qualify for the grid as their respective teams have done well on previous occasions. Dirt Racing star Jonathan Davenport will also qualify for the race in his debut NASCAR weekend.

Joey Logano's NASCAR Truck Series stats explored

Joey Logano only has eight starts to his name in the NASCAR Truck Series made over a period of five seasons. The 32-year-old regular has 504 race starts in the Cup Series and 176 starts in Xfinity Series for a comparison.

Logano made his first Truck race debut in Mountain Dew 250 in 2008 and his latest entry in Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt in 2022.

Despite making only eight starts, Logano has a race win to his name, taking the checkered flag for the 2015 Kroger 250 in Martinsville. The 32-year-old has also recorded five top-tens and two pole positions.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt - Practice

The two-time Cup Series champion also pulled double duty at Bristol last year. He started on the pole for the Truck Series race, driving the #54 Planet Fitness Ford F-150. After winning the first stage, he finished the race in sixth position, battling eventual winner Ben Rhodes in the race.

Even if Logano misses the Truck Series race on Saturday, he will be hoping to make up for it by winning the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday (April 9).

