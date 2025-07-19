Kris Wright's Our Motorsports replacement Kaz Grala feels 'extra sporty' for Dover with Legacy Motorsports' simulator run 

Kaz Grala has confirmed via social media that he will be stepping into the No. 5 car for Our Motorsports at this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Dover, replacing Kris Wright. The post also shared that Grala has been preparing with Legacy Motor Club’s simulator and feels confident heading into the race.Grala posted the update on his official X account. The tweet was made shortly after journalist Bob Pockrass broke the news that Wright had officially parted ways with Our Motorsports following last weekend’s race at Sonoma. Grala, quoting that announcement, wrote:“Grateful that @OurMotorsports reached out and wanted to race together this weekend as they close this chapter as a team. We’re gonna give it all we’ve got to cap things off on a high note tomorrow!&quot;&quot;I appreciate and for letting me take any opportunities that come my way. Was business as usual this week, and The CLUB’s Dover package felt a little extra sporty in sim,&quot; he added.Kaz Grala will drive the No. 5 Ferguson Chevrolet in the BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway. This opportunity arose quickly following Kris Wright’s exit from the team. Wright confirmed midweek that he and Our Motorsports had agreed to part ways immediately. In a statement released to CATCHFENCE.com, Wright said:“I appreciated the opportunity to work with Our Motorsports and to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season… While I’m stepping away from the No. 5 car, I’m excited for what lies ahead and thankful for all I’ve learned during my time in the Xfinity Series.”Wright’s 2025 Xfinity campaign had been quite inconsistent. He recorded just one top-10 finish - ninth at Martinsville - and finished 29th in the standings after 19 races. The departure follows a string of disappointing results, including failing to qualify at Chicago and finishing 29th at Sonoma.Kaz Grala returns after road course stint with Sam Hunt RacingBefore getting the call from Our Motorsports, Kaz Grala had rejoined Sam Hunt Racing for a limited Xfinity Series road course schedule in 2025. Announced in mid-June, Grala was set to pilot the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra at Chicago, Watkins Glen, and the Charlotte ROVAL.Previously, Grala raced full-time with Sam Hunt Racing in 2023, finishing 17th in the overall standings with two top-fives and nine top-10s. His ability to extract results on road courses stood out, including top-10 finishes at Road America, Indy Road Course, and the Chicago Street Course, and a season-best fifth at the ROVAL. In a statement issued by Sam Hunt Racing, Kaz Grala said:“I can’t wait to finally suit back up, especially with my friends at Sam Hunt Racing. We had a lot of success together in 2023, and with the growth they’ve had since then, I have confidence that we’ll be able to contend up front each time we hit the track.”In addition to his part-time racing duties, Grala has taken on a development and support role with Legacy Motor Club in 2025. As a Simulation Testing and Reserve Driver, he contributes behind the scenes to improve performance across the organization’s Cup Series efforts.Kaz Grala also has extensive experience across all three national series. In 77 career Xfinity starts since 2018, he’s logged seven top-fives and 19 top-10s. In 2024, he ran 24 Cup Series races for Rick Ware Racing and Front Row Motorsports.