"It’s been night and day" - Kurt Busch on coping with the recent changes to NASCAR

Kurt Busch, the driver of the No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD and 23XI Racing member, was made accessible to the media ahead of the Bristol Motor Speedway race on Saturday.

The veteran driver was asked about his take concerning the changes that have been made in NASCAR. He stated that:

“Ever since we had the break for COVID and came back, it’s been night and day, so you roll with it. You just smile. For me, it gives me an appreciation more so of my job and the fun that this is and the challenge that it takes for everybody to keep finding that rhythm of that sequence.”

While preparing for the race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Kurt Busch explained how his previous experiences have helped him in dirt races. Kurt Busch started racing in the dirt in 1990, when he raced in a tiny car.

Busch also stated that even after using the small car for the race, the setup hasn't changed much since he got into a pattern with that car on some of the dirt circuits. Busch could simply keep it simple and allow it to roam.

Busch compared the new Bristol to the old Bristol, pointing out that the new Bristol is composed of dirt rather than concrete. In terms of how it raced, the spring race had a different mentality from the night race.

The concrete was reconstructed in the same manner as it had been before. Regardless of the fact that he has more than two decades of weekly experience, it is a new and exciting challenge with Next Gen Cars.

What if Kurt Busch was in charge of scheduling in the future?

If Busch was in charge of the schedule in the future, he felt that he could maintain the integrity of NASCAR, as well as the fact that these are oval cars that are supposed to be running 185 miles per hour.

He went on to say that they've improved since last year, when the level of intensity was up, with everything changing.

