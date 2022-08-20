"The time is still not right" - Kurt Busch drops out of NASCAR's Wakins Glen and Daytona races to recover

Kurt Busch will miss the next two NASCAR Cup Series races at Watkins Glen International and Daytona International Speedway as he recovers from concussion-like symptoms. He has been out of action since a crash in qualifying at Pocono Raceway on July 23rd.

Since the crash, he has been unable to compete in the last four Cup events, which include Pocono, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Michigan International Speedway, and Richmond Raceway. Xfinity Series competitor Ty Gibbs has been filling in for Kurt Busch's 23XI Racing Toyota entry.

The 23XI Racing driver gave an update on his condition in a statement posted to Twitter on Thursday, which read:

“As much I want to be back in the car, the time is still not right. Over the last few weeks, I have focused all my efforts on getting better. And in order to fully focus my recovery on trying to be back for the playoffs, I will not be competing in the next two races at Watkins Glen and Daytona.”

Even with his absence, Kurt Busch is still in the equation for the 2022 Cup Series playoffs after winning at Kansas Speedway on May 15 and receiving an injury waiver. The results of the final two regular-season events, which begin this weekend at Watkins Glen, will determine his fate in the 16-field playoffs.

If a winless driver wins the final two regular-season events, which brings the total number of winners to 17, then Busch will miss the playoffs because he has the least points of all drivers eligible for the playoffs.

Kurt Busch's #45 NASCAR Cup Series performance while he is away

Ty Gibbs, who has filled in for Busch in the last four NASCAR Cup Series races, will drive the #45 23XI Racing car once more as part of a double-duty effort for the next two Cup events. The upcoming races at Watkins Glen and Daytona will bring his total number of Cup starts to six.

Gibbs has been performing well as a substitute for 23XI Racing, finishing 16th at Pocono, 17th at Indianapolis, and 10th at Michigan before engine problems forced him to finish 36th at Richmond Raceway last Sunday.

Gibbs will drive the #45 23XI Racing Toyota entry, which is set to compete at Watkins Glen International on Sunday, August 21. The event will go live at 3 pm ET on USA Network, followed by Daytona International Speedway on August 27 at 7 pm NBC's ET time slot.

Kurt Busch's status and 23XI Racing's driver plans for the #45 entry into the 2022 Cup Playoffs, which begin on September 4 at Darlington Raceway, however, are still unknown.

