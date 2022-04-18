Kurt Busch finds it 'a fun, new challenge' to race on dirt with the Next Gen cars

NASCAR resumes at Bristol Motor Speedway on the 17th of April for the first dirt race of the season with the Next Gen car. Kurt Busch is among the drivers who can’t wait to be on the dirt surface with the Next Gen car for the first time.

On Twitter, Busch stated that:

"The Monster machine is getting down and dirty this weekend."

The No. 45 driver for the 23XI Racing team is a dirt race master and new experiences on dirt surfaces always excite him.

Being a veteran in this type of race, he stepped into the victory lane three times back-to-back from 2002 to 2004, joining Darrell Waltrip, who won the race four times consecutively.

After taking the win three consecutive times, he lost in 2005 and reclaimed it in 2006, collecting his fourth win, behind his brother Kyle Busch, who has collected it five times.

Regarding the upcoming race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Busch appeared in a media interview where he spoke about embracing new changes and described it as "a fun, new challenge." He said:

“For me, it gives me an appreciation more so of my job and the fun that this is and the challenge that it takes for everybody to keep finding that rhythm in that sequence. I would honestly say that the crew chiefs and the crew members have a tougher time than the drivers do. Each week is fun, new challenges everywhere we go.”

Busch will be driving his No.4 5 Monster Toyota Camry TRD for 23XI for the first time on a dirt surface. The veteran driver described Toyota as one of the cultural fabrics of North America.

Kurt Busch understands the path he needs to take to do well

According to Busch, he understands he has an assignment to do and has to give it his best to give his fans a remarkable show. He also believes the race will entail a side draft with commentators giving the highlights of the race, which will add more flavor to the game.

Kurt Busch is among the drivers who have shown powerful moves, but he has not been lucky enough to take any wins. Winning his fifth race to match his brother Kyle Busch would not be a surprise.

The veteran driver is one of the most experienced drivers, having made his first Cup Series start in 2000, and collecting his first win in 2004.

At the moment, the driver stands with 33 wins, 335 top ten finishes and 28 poles. He hopes to add more wins this season before making up his mind on retirement plan.

The most recent record of the top 10 was in Martinsville, where Kurt Busch went on Twitter to update the news.

Kurt Busch @KurtBusch Locked in another top 10 to get this ship moving in the right direction. It was fun to race Martinsville like that! Thanks to all the fans who stuck it out with us. Hope you have thawed out. 🥶 Locked in another top 10 to get this ship moving in the right direction. It was fun to race Martinsville like that! Thanks to all the fans who stuck it out with us. Hope you have thawed out. 🥶 https://t.co/pIc6A3oZ1a

