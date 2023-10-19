Kurt Busch “forever thankful” as he is felicitated by Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Racing legend Kurt Busch was honored for his illustrious career in a ceremony preceding last weekend's NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The elder sibling of racing sensation Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch's name is synonymous with excellence in the motorsport realm. Boasting a distinguished racing career, he won the 2004 Cup Series championship, and has several other honors.

Yet, amidst the accolades, there was one track that stood as a challenge for Busch - his home track, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

A venue that seemed to be his Achilles' heel, Busch battled for 21 attempts before finally securing a win there in 2020. Piloting the #1 Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi Racing, Busch triumphed at the 1.5-mile oval, breaking the deadlock.

Now, three years later, after announcing his retirement from the sport in August of this year, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway paid a tribute to Kurt Busch. The felicitation came ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 race.

Chris Powell, president and general manager of the Speedway, presented Busch with a touching gift - a collage of photographs chronicling the pivotal moments of his storied career, framed together.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Busch expressed his gratitude, sharing images of the heartfelt gesture. He captioned the post:

"Can’t thank @LVMotorSpeedway enough for the thoughtful gift. This track and this town put me on the map and I’m forever thankful."

Kurt Busch reflects on receiving the heartfelt honor from Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Following the presentation, the 45-year-old addressed the gathered crowd at the behest of Chris Powell.

Reflecting on the significance of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in his journey, Kurt Busch recounted:

"This race track was built when I was first starting out with Legend Cars. And this track helped put me on the map, along with my little brother."

Busch continued:

"I can't thank the family here... and the sponsors that have been a part of this group. Thank you."

Kurt Busch singled out Star Nursery, a sponsor group that supported the Las Vegas native during his formative years in racing, including his time in the NASCAR Southwest Series.

This partnership was instrumental in nurturing Busch's development as a driver, offering him the vital opportunity to shine on the big stage.

Expressing gratitude towards the Star Nursery group, the former Chip Ganassi driver stated:

"They gave me a shot at the big time, and I have been blessed and privileged to have this ride. Thank you!"