Kurt Busch honoring fallen members of the US military goes beyond the track

Kurt Busch and NASCAR once again honored fallen members of the United States military and their families at last Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Each year, Busch, NASCAR, and Coca-Cola salute and support the military during this Appreciation Month.

Prior to the race last weekend, Kurt Busch had an interview with NASCAR.com and in his statement said that the event was still a 'crown jewel.' Furthermore, the 23XI Racing driver recognized Senior Chief Petty Officer Shannon Kent of the U.S. Navy, saying:

“She paid the ultimate sacrifice. Learning more about the families, learning what they’ve had to go through, and inviting them to the race is how I have tried to get more integrated, show respect and learn about all of the different people involved.”

Kurt Busch @KurtBusch It is an honor to represent US Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Shannon Kent in the 600 Miles of Remembrance. A true American hero who made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of our freedom. A mother, a wife, an artist, an endurance athlete, but most of all a hero. @joekent16jan19 It is an honor to represent US Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Shannon Kent in the 600 Miles of Remembrance. A true American hero who made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of our freedom. A mother, a wife, an artist, an endurance athlete, but most of all a hero. @joekent16jan19 https://t.co/ItQiPzotGd

Busch invites the family of a fallen service member to the track each year before Charlotte's spring race and spends time getting to know those who join. He truly goes above and beyond to pay his respects.

Kurt Busch’s unsatisfying performance at Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

With a passion for being associated with fallen soldiers, Busch drove his Monster Energy Toyota Camry No.45 to the front row during the qualifying race, taking second place behind Denny Hamlin over the Memorial Day weekend.

Following an epic performance during the qualifying race, Busch was ready to lock in the Coca-Cola 600 trophy for the second time last Sunday, on May 29, 2022. The green flag was waved with him sitting in the outer lane of the front row alongside his boss Denny Hamlin, who managed to convert the pole into a win.

Kurt held the position for the first three laps, riding wheel-to-wheel with Denny Hamlin and trying to take the lead. However, the 41-year-old cleared him off on the fourth lap, creating a long lead.

This opened a window for his brother Kyle Busch, who passed him, to take second place. His teammate Bubba Wallace Jr. also rose and passed him, taking the third position.

Things turned ugly for Kurt Busch in Stage Two. Only nine laps were left when the No.45 got caught in a big wreck, alongside his teammate Wallace Jr. Following the severe damage to his Monster Energy Toyota Camry No.45, Buch was done for the day, adding another DNF to his record.

