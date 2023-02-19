Kurt Busch hopes to race again as the NASCAR driver provides recovery update

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch will be on track at the Daytona International Speedway for Sunday’s Daytona 500 but as a mentor with 23XI Racing.

Busch has not competed in any racing events since suffering a concussion-like injury on July 23rd, 2022, when his car hit the wall during a qualifying race at Pocono Raceway. He was replaced by Ty Gibbs in the #45 Toyota for the remainder of last season, and in the 2023 full-time season, Tyler Reddick will be replacing him. However, 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin had said earlier that a third car would be waiting for him if he recovered 100% to race.

During Daytona Speedweek on Friday, Kurt Busch said he and his doctors believe that he will have a full recovery, but he admits that he isn’t 100% fit to race at this level of NASCAR. He said that doctors are working on his eye movement and balance.

Kurt Busch said:

“They believe it, I believe it. I just know that right here. I’m not 100% to race with these guys at this level. Could I go do a (Sports Car Club of America) club race next week? Probably not wise. Just when I have my head in the headrest and with that movement, that bothers me. I’ve made progress since August, and I believe there will be a full recovery. But the balance and eye movement now are getting interest.”

The former #45 23XI Racing Toyota driver said he works seven days a week with physical therapists but has switched that schedule to every other day.

Busch said:

“Everyday life is normal. The physical therapists have switched my workouts up a little to a balance type of pad. Has to do with core strength. It’s fatiguing. I notice things that bring me up and then break me down. I have to do a day on and a day off now.”

“It’s a Hollywood ending” – Kurt Busch on his future

Kurt Busch believes he can race again, but he also considers the possibility of ending his racing career. He said he is now playing the waiting game and is prepared to do so if a retirement decision has to be made.

Busch said:

“I’m fine with the way that everything has gone. I’d just like to go and race cars. We’ll see where things pan out. Whether it’s my decision or somebody from up above, it doesn’t matter to me. I’m very happy and complacent. To have had this opportunity to race in this sport for 23 years and to hit all the high notes and low notes — I wouldn’t trade it for a thing. It’s a Hollywood ending — going for a pole on your last lap ever. I’m smiling about it. I’m happy with it.”

