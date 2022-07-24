"I might be done driving after that" - Kurt Busch makes surprise revelation about his NASCAR Cup Series future

Kurt Busch’s future in racing has been the center of attraction for the past few days, with many asking what his future holds after his contract with 23XI Racing lapses in 2023.

The Las Vegas, Nevada native has been on the racing track for over two decades, and it seems he might be calling it a career at the end of the 2022 season.

His team, 23XI Racing, recently signed Tyler Reddick, who will make his team debut in 2024. Following the announcement, Busch's future has been the talk of the town with many wondering whether 23XI Racing will purchase a third charter or will Reddick inherit the #45 Toyota Camry TRD.

On Thursday morning, Busch appeared on CBS Morning, discussing several issues, including the latest announcement of NASCAR inaugurating a street race in Chicago in 2023.

CBS Mornings @CBSMornings



says the race is an "unprecedented, bold move" for his sport — and shares why it may be his last lap. To celebrate NASCAR’s 75th season, professional drivers are expected to head to Chicago next summer for the first-ever street race in NASCAR Cup Series history. @KurtBusch says the race is an "unprecedented, bold move" for his sport — and shares why it may be his last lap. To celebrate NASCAR’s 75th season, professional drivers are expected to head to Chicago next summer for the first-ever street race in NASCAR Cup Series history.@KurtBusch says the race is an "unprecedented, bold move" for his sport — and shares why it may be his last lap. https://t.co/gChP1yJcTU

During the discussion, Kurt Busch hinted at his retirement after the 2023 season after he stated he was excited to be part of the next year’s street racing and might be done after that. He said:

“I’ve been in this sport 23 years, and this, to me, is like one of those kid-in-the-candy store moments of, ‘I wanna be a part of this’. And I’m glad I’m having the chance to drive next year for the team, and I might be done driving after that.”

After Reddick’s announcement, Kurt Busch stated that it was time to look at who the next talent was and where sponsorships were, and he was thrilled to welcome Reddick into the 23XI Racing family.

Initially, Denny Hamlin had confirmed they were in talks with Kurt Busch about his future, where he stated the team wants him to be part of their future, whether on-track or off-track. According to Hamlin, if Busch decides to hang his helmet, he will have a nice office job at 23XI.

How Kurt Busch has performed in the NASCAR Cup Series

The longest-tenured active driver has made 774 career starts with 34 wins, joining his younger brother Kyle Busch as among the top active drivers with the most cup wins. In the two decades he has been behind the wheels, Busch has competed for seven teams including 23XI Racing.

Busch joined 23XI Racing in the fall of 2021 after Chip Ganassi was acquired by Trackhouse Racing, leaving him as a free agent. He made his debut in 2022 as a 23XI Racing second driver and has played a crucial role in 23XI success this season. He managed to get the team to the playoffs after winning against Kansas and secured a couple of top-ten finishes.

He finished 10th last weekend after starting 3rd in New Hampshire. He will be heading to Pocono Raceway this weekend to battle for his second win of the season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far