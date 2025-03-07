Kurt Busch meets 4-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel at the Race of Champions event in Australia

Veteran NASCAR driver Kurt Busch was recently spotted with four-time F1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel at the Race of Champions in Sydney, Australia. Busch is teamed up with Travis Pastrana, representing the United States in the Nations Cup.

The Race of Champions is an annual event that features some of the best racing drivers from all around the world representing their countries. Busch, who last raced in NASCAR in 2022 with 23XI Racing, also marked his presence at the event, racing alongside Pastrana, as mentioned.

In a picture that he posted on social media, Kurt Busch was seen alongside Sebastian Vettel. He is a former F1 driver who drove for multiple teams between 2008 and 2022, most notably Red Bull Racing, where he won four consecutive championships beginning in 2010.

Kurt Busch (fourth from left) sitting alongside four-time F1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel (fifth from left)

Vettel also raced for Scuderia Ferrari where he was a regular contender for the World Championship. He then moved to Aston Martin in 2021, where he spent his final two years in Formula 1 before retiring. He is participating in his 11th edition of the Race of Champions.

As for Busch, he was excited to participate in the Race of Champions alongside Pastrana.

"I'm feeling great, and yes, thank you, Travis (Pastrana). The motivation to come and see everyone again and to race. Frederick, thank you again. So many great people," he said.

This race comes after Busch's long hiatus from professional racing. He last drove for 23XI Racing in the 2022 season, as mentioned, but had to stop mid-season after a crash. He was replaced by Tyler Reddick, who continues to pilot the #45 for the team.

Kurt Busch's ROC teammate posts message after missing out on Nations Cup

The start of the Nations Cup in the Race of Champions was strong for Kurt Busch as he won the first round and the second race. The US advanced and looked to be in a good position.

However, there was an incident in deciding race as Travis Pastrana spun out and lost the chance to head into the finals and challenge for the Nations Cup. He expressed himself in an Instagram story that Busch shared.

"This was the moment our hopes for a USA win went out the door. Congrats to team Australia for making it through to the finals and France for winning the @raceofchampion," he wrote.

Busch's story after US misses the chance to compete in the finals of the ROC Nations Cup (@kurtbuch on Instagram)

France and Australia faced each other in the Nations Cup final, and the latter team lost, battling in its home country. France took the victory, and with it, the Nations Cup crown.

