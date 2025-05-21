Kurt Busch recollects career-defining advice from NASCAR’s legendary figure, the late Jim Hunter

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch was recently featured in an interview after his Hall of Fame class of 2026 announcement. During the interview, Busch recalled his time with the late Jim Hunter and opened up about the latter's career-defining advice.

Busch began his career with Roush Racing in 2000 and landed his full-time seat in his sophomore season with the team. He switched multiple teams in his 23-year career in the NASCAR top-tier series. Additionally, he secured one championship win in 2004, 34 wins, 161 top-five finishes, and 339 top-ten finishes in 776 starts.

Following the same, Kurt Busch recalled his time with the late NASCAR executive Jim Hunter.

“I think the late Jim Hunter said it best to me once when I was in some trouble," the 46-year-old said for the former Landmark Award winner [01:50 onwards].

“He said, ‘Son, you can get in as much trouble as you want because you have that much talent to dig yourself out of these holes you keep putting yourself in. But wouldn’t it be better if you didn’t dig those holes and you could just stay on top, riding with your talent?’ So it took a lot of lessons, but this was a fun announcement, and can’t wait to tell more stories to everyone on what this sport has meant to me and how I’ll still be around,” he added.

Harry Gant from the modern era and Ray Hendrick from the pioneer era were also elected, alongside Kurt Busch, for next year's NASCAR Hall of Fame class.

"I leaned on him a lot": Kurt Busch candidly opened up about how Matt Kenseth influenced his racing career

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch had a close relationship with his teammate Matt Kenseth during his tenure with RFK Racing. The duo shared insights and helped each other achieve success.

Busch drove the #97 Ford for the team in six seasons and then went on a spree to change multiple teams until his retirement in 2023. Recalling his time with Kenseth, Busch told SB Nation:

"He [Matt Kenseth] and I developed a great rapport early in our careers. At Roush Racing, the 6 car was the primary car and the 99 was the second car (in one shop), and at the other shop it was the 17 guys and the 97 guys. In 2002, it was a breakthrough year for me, and I leaned on Matt a lot; he won the championship in '03, and then '04 was my championship run."

The duo also enjoyed their time with the owner, Jack Rousch's team, and gave their all to achieve success. While Busch only spent six years with the team, Kenseth spent 13 full-time seasons with RFK Racing.

