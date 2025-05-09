Kurt Busch reminisces “golden Penske years” as he looks back at his time with ‘the captain’

Former NASCAR champion Kurt Busch recalled his racing days with Roger Penske in the Car of Tomorrow (COT) era. Driving the #2 Dodge, the Las Vegas native described the time frame as the golden years of the stock car racing series.

Ad

NASCAR introduced the COT, or Generation 5, in 2007 with the initiative to bolster safety following Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s passing in the 2001 Daytona 500. The era, however, was short-lived as Generation 6 took over in the 2013 season.

At the time, Kurt Busch drove for Roger Penske, nicknamed The Captain, after his stint with Roush Racing, where he won the 2004 championship. He ran with Penske Racing (now Team Penske) from 2006 to 2011 before signing with Phoenix Racing the following year.

Ad

Trending

The 46-year-old took to X (formerly Twitter) to reminisce about the COT era with the #2 Dodge.

"Some of the golden years in @NASCAR. Racing for @Team_Penske was an honor. Some years we had the fastest cars and some years we didn't. Definitely had the highs with the lows, during the COT era," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Out of Kurt Busch's 34 career victories, 10 were earned with Penske Racing. His maiden win in the #2 car came at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2006. He recorded his final victory with the team at Dover Motor Speedway in 2011, though in the #22 car.

Busch got behind the wheel of the Gen 6 and Gen 7 (a.ka. the Next-Gen) cars before running his last Cup race with 23XI Racing in the 2022 season. He suffered a career-ending injury after crashing in the qualifying session at Pocono Raceway.

Ad

"I know I'm not 100% in my ability to go out and race at the top level"-When Kurt Busch announced his retirement from full time racing

Before Kurt Busch announced his retirement in 2023, the former NASCAR driver shared an update on his full-time 23XI Racing ride the previous year. He said he won't return to the team, as Tyler Reddick was slated to replace him in the #45 Toyota.

Ad

In an X post from 2022, Busch wrote:

"I know I'm not 100% in my ability to go out and race at the top level in the NASCAR Cup Series. These are the best of the best drivers, and lately, I haven't felt my best."

"As I continue to focus on my health and work towards being cleared, I will be stepping away from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition in 2023."

Ad

"I have thoroughly enjoyed working with 23Xl and this team of wonderful professionals and appreciate the support they have shown [...] We're building something special here and I look forward to continuing working with Bubba (Wallace) off the track as well as Tyler Reddick, who will join the team next year to drive the No. 45 Toyota."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kurt Busch only spent a half season with 23XI Racing due to the career-ending crash at Pocono Raceway. He won one race in the #45 Toyota at Kansas Speedway before several drivers, like Ty Gibbs, subbed for him while he recovered.

Tyler Reddick took over the seat in the 2023 season after spending three years with Richard Childress Racing. He has been paired with Bubba Wallace, who drives the #23, referencing team co-owner Michael Jordan's iconic NBA jersey number.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.