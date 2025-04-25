Kurt Busch reveals his father's strict racing boundaries: "He never brought me a dirt bike"

Former NASCAR driver Kurt Busch touched upon how he had to obey his father's strict racing boundaries and never had a dirt bike in his life. Speaking about this to RACER Network, the former Cup Series driver recalled how his father once faced an unfortunate experience, and from then on, riding two-wheelers was out of the question for him.

Busch, the former 23XI Racing driver, recently sat with RACER Network, where he spoke about everything, such as NASCAR, his life after racing, his childhood, and many more. During the conversation, he recalled how he wanted to ride bikes, especially the dirt ones, but was not allowed by his father, Tom Busch. Speaking about it, he said:

"I've driven a bunch of different things, and the number one rule my dad taught me, though, was you'll live a longer life on four tires than you will on two. So, he never bought me a dirt bike like all my buddies in Vegas had dirt bikes or you know this guy had a street bike or that."

Following this, he went on to explain the incident his father faced, which led to the objection to two-wheelers. He added:

"He never let me on two wheels and the reason being is when I was born he was in a hospital bed next to me in a body cast because he laid down a street bike and was in a bad accident and so I'm super glad that he survived and everything was great but that's where it was like no two wheels." (1:16-1:46)

As two-wheelers were out of the question, Kurt Busch put all his focus on four wheels and became a successful racing driver. Even though he raced once in IndyCar, he is prominently known for being a star NASCAR driver.

Kurt Busch's NASCAR career at a glance

Kurt Busch, the elder brother of current Cup Series driver Kyle Busch, was a full-time Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series driver for over two decades. He first entered the NASCAR national series scene with the Truck, and then moved to the Cup, followed by Xfinity.

Kurt Busch address s the media after announcing his retirement prior to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-Imagn Images

Busch started with the Truck series in 2000 and last raced in 2012. He made 28 appearances in total, where he won four races, took four poles, and claimed 20 Top 10s.

Kurt Busch made his Xfinity Series debut in 2006 and raced his last in this series in 2013. In total, he participated in 30 races for over five years, with five wins, three poles, and 23 Top 10s to his name.

The 46-year-old is mostly known for his Cup Series stint, where he raced for 24 years and participated in 774 races. He won the 2004 Cup Series title, took 34 wins, 28 pole positions, and 339 Top 10s.

Some notable achievements by Kurt Busch are the 2010 Coca-Cola 600 winner, the 2017 Daytona 500 winner, the 2000 NASCAR Truck Series Rookie of the Year, and one of NASCAR's Greatest 75 Drivers.

