Kurt Busch reveals his next travel destination after a ‘wonderful trip to Australia’ with girlfriend Lyda Moore 

Former NASCAR driver Kurt Busch uploaded pictures of him with his girlfriend on the social media platform X from their recent trip. The NASCAR Cup Series champion shared four pictures from Australia in the post as he revealed the next destination for the couple.

Busch uploaded the post on March 14 and shared the memorable moments he spent with his girlfriend Lyda Moore, with his followers. The couple visited Australia as their first destination for the trip. The images suggested that the couple enjoyed water activities and basked at some amazing beaches.

The first picture shared by the 46-year-old was a selfie with Lyda Moore in front of the blue waters with Busch's girlfriend in a green bikini accessorized with cat-eye sunglasses. The next image was of the couple in scuba diving gear as they posed on the stern of a Yacht.

The next picture was a bird's eye view of a lagoon in Australia with coral reefs. The last picture was a selfie of Busch and his girlfriend as the duo sat in a helicopter with headsets on. The post suggested that the couple would be heading to Japan for their next holiday destination, as it read,

“What a wonderful trip to Australia 🇦🇺 Lil bit of racing, lil bit of relaxation. @qualiaresort was a special spot to visit. Next stop Japan 🇯🇵 #qualia #hamiltonisland #vacation”

Kurt Busch won the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series championship and retired from the sport in 2023 following the sabbatical taken after the horrific crash in 2022 at Pocono. Busch divorced her former wife, Ashley Van Metre, in 2022 and started dating Moore later that year. The former NASCAR driver's girlfriend is a medical aesthetician and laser technician.

Kurt Busch at the 2025 Race of Champions

The 2025 Race of Champions (ROC) was held at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia, from March 7-8. The former NASCAR driver teamed up with Travis Pastrana to represent the US at the ROC. The duo did exceptionally well in the first couple of rounds but Pastrana spun out during the third round, ending any chances of reaching the finals.

Busch shared four pictures from the ROC on social media platform X with a caption that read,

“What an amazing journey it has been. To be on this stage and representing Team USA alongside my friend @travispastrana #RaceofChampions #rocaustralia”

Ha also congratulated the winners, France, as he shared a few more photos from the weekend. It read,

“This week was a kick ass time. Congrats to 🇫🇷 @sebloebofficiel and @victormartinsfr. I had 3 wins but 2 losses. Damn Aussie’s. lol. All n all, I love my racing family. #raceofchampions #rocsydney”

In the uploaded group picture, Busch can be spotted sitting next to four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel, who represented Team Germany. Valtteri Bottas sat on the other side of Vettel.

