Kurt Busch reveals the story of being dubbed "The Killer Bee's" alongside former Roush Racing teammate

NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch shared an interesting anecdote from his early days at Roush Racing alongside his then-teammate Greg Biffle. Busch recalled how their dominant partnership in the Craftsman Truck Series earned them the nickname "The Killer Bee's".

In 2000, Busch made his entry into the Truck Series after winning The Gong Show, an audition of sorts that Roush Racing, now known as Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, annually held to pick its drivers. He joined Biffle to race the No.99 Ford F-150 and achieved four victories to place second in the championship.

Biffle would go on to secure five victories to bring home Ford's first Truck Series trophy. Busch, meanwhile, took the Rookie of the Year honours.

Reflecting upon the same, Busch uploaded a carousel on Instagram capturing his debut season with Roush Racing. He captioned the post:

"Winning the Roush Racing “Gong Show” was another huge moment in my career. Racing with @gbiffle was some of my favorite memories. Fans nicknamed us “The Killer Bee’s” because we ran up front every week. Biffle was champion and I was runner-up and Rookie of the Year in 1999."

After his impressive stint in the Truck Series, Busch graduated to a full-time Cup Series ride with Roush Racing and went on to nab the championship in 2004. Notably, he's one of the 36 drivers to log a win in all three NASCAR Series.

That said, Kurt Busch and his former teammate, Grey Biffle, were recently named NASCAR Hall of Fame nominees for 2026. Busch reacted to the news with an emotional post on X, sharing his gratitude for the recognition.

Kurt Busch opens up about his motorsports return at the Race of Champions

Kurt Busch recently represented Team USA in the Race of Champions in Australia and teamed up with X Games legend Travis Pastrana for his first race in three years. The 46-year-old retired from a 23-year NASCAR career after a concussion in 2022.

Speaking ahead of the event, Busch shared his excitement about the comeback.

I'm feeling great, and yes, thank you, Travis (Pastrana). The motivation to come and see everyone again and to race. Frederick, thank you again. So many great people," he said.

"Just to get back out there and feel the adrenaline in the car, tire sliding, grabbing some gears, there's no better place. I'm right there with Travis. I've got a second place in the Nation's Cup in Miami with my little brother, so I've got to get one spot better," Kurt Busch added.

Kurt Busch finished second in his group for the individual class and matched the result in the Nations Cup with three wins and one loss. They were tied with Team Germany but were held back from moving to the semi-finals owing to slower cumulative times.

