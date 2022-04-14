Kurt Busch's driver odds for NASCAR Food City Dirt Race 2022

2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch has had a mixed Cup Series season so far. Driving the #45 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing, Busch finished 6th in last week’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief at Martinsville Speedway.

Heading to Bristol Motor Speedway, Kurt Busch has ordinary betting odds to win the Food City Dirt Race at +3300 odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Coming to his performance, the Las Vegas Nevada native’s season has been filled with ups and downs, especially over the last four weekends.

The veteran driver has recorded four top-10 finishes so far. His season has also featured subpar performances at the Daytona 500, EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, and the Toyota Owners 400.

Get ready for an action-packed weekend at We're putting this show on dirt!Get ready for an action-packed weekend at @BMSupdates We're putting this show on dirt! 😤Get ready for an action-packed weekend at @BMSupdates! https://t.co/sZHHAMYoDT

His best result of the season came at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, where he cemented a third-place finish on the podium.

Earlier, he put up consistent performances from Auto Club Speedway to Atlanta Motor Speedway. The driver of the #45 car finished eighth, 13th, and fifth in Fontana, Las Vegas, and Phoenix, respectively.

In the latest release of the Cup Series rankings, Busch stands in 16th position with 187 points, zero wins, two top-5, and two top-10 finishes.

Meanwhile, WISE Power 400 winner Kyle Larson enters the week with top betting odds of +230. He was followed by Christopher Bell (+500), Austin Dillon (+800), Chase Briscoe (+2200), and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (+2300), completing the top-5 best odds.

What did Kurt Busch say at Martinsville Speedway?

Five-time Xfinity Series champion Kurt Busch finished in the top-10 at Martinsville Speedway after a couple of disappointing finishes in his previous races.

During the post-race interview, speaking about his sixth-place finish at NASCAR’s shortest track, Busch said:

“It was really fun though to drive Martinsville this way with this Next Gen car, but really had to work hard and I just think we maximized today. Our loose run was stage two, we were 12th and then just couldn’t quite attack you know, steering wheel and throttle at the same time. And I needed the pace to drop off and longer green runs seem to help us. All in all, really happy. We know that sixth is good to right the ship for what we need to do at 23XI Racing. But overall, we need to pick it up.”

Kurt Busch @KurtBusch Locked in another top 10 to get this ship moving in the right direction. It was fun to race Martinsville like that! Thanks to all the fans who stuck it out with us. Hope you have thawed out. 🥶 Locked in another top 10 to get this ship moving in the right direction. It was fun to race Martinsville like that! Thanks to all the fans who stuck it out with us. Hope you have thawed out. 🥶 https://t.co/pIc6A3oZ1a

The 43-year-old has not won any races so far this season. He will be looking for the first win when the green flag drops on Sunday at 7 pm EST for the Food City Dirt Race.