Kurt Busch's driver odds for NASCAR GEICO 500 2022

23XI Racing driver Kurt Busch has had a mixed Cup Series season so far. Driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry, Busch had a disappointing DNF in last week’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Heading to Talladega Superspeedway, Kurt Busch has ordinary betting odds to win the GEICO 500 at +2500 odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Coming to his performance, the 2004 Cup Series winner’s season has been filled with ups and downs, especially at road courses and short tracks.

The veteran driver has recorded four top-10 finishes so far. His season has also featured subpar performances at the Daytona 500, EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Toyota Owners 400, and the Food City Dirt Race.

The Las Vegas Nevada’s native best result of the season came at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, where he cemented a third-place finish on the podium.

Earlier, Busch put up consistent performances from Auto Club Speedway to Atlanta Motor Speedway. The driver of the No. 45 car finished eighth, 13th, and fifth in Fontana, Las Vegas, and Phoenix, respectively.

In the latest release of the Cup Series points table, Busch stands in 20th position with 192 points, zero wins, two top-five finishes, and two top-10 finishes.

Meanwhile, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney enters the week with top betting odds of +1000. He was followed by Joey Logano (+1200), Brad Keselowski, Chase Briscoe, and Bubba Wallace Jr. are tied with +1400 odds.

“Every week, there’s so much to learn” - Kurt Busch

Five-time Xfinity Series champion Kurt Busch’s journey has not started well with his new team, 23XI Racing. The veteran driver has had three disappointing finishes in the last four races.

During a recent interview, speaking about his outings of the season, Busch said:

“Every week, there’s so much to learn. There’s so much difference right now. You have to go to the racetrack with years of experience, but also with an open mind. You have to be fluid with all of the changing things. We’ve had some top five runs and we’ve led some laps. We have to get sharper and better in all of the categories. So far, I’d say it’s a thumbs up. We need to continue pushing forward.”

The 43-year-old has been in and out so far this season. He will look to finish next weekend’s GEICO 500 on a good note when the green flag drops on Sunday at 3 p.m. EST.

