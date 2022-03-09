Kurt Busch's driver odds for NASCAR Ruoff Mortgage 500 2022

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season has been a bit rocky so far for the 23XI driver, Kurt Busch. With three races completed this season, Busch has only posted one top ten finish and zero wins as well as zero poles.

Despite the fact that the season is still young, Busch has faced his fair share of obstacles. He was disqualified following a failed car inspection that resulted in a pass-through penalty. During the recently concluded Pennzoil 400, Busch placed 13th with odds of +2500.

With NASCAR returning to Phoenix Raceway for the 2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500, Kurt Busch will enter the race with odds of +4000, placing 18th on the odds board. His brother, Kyle Busch, stands in second place with odds of +700.

Though odds don’t determine the exact outcome of the race, those willing to make a high-risk, high-reward bet should look to Kurt Busch as the perfect choice. On Twitter, NASCAR asked fans to predict Kurt Busch's victory in the 2022 season.

Tell us your 2022 predictions for New year. New car. New team.Tell us your 2022 predictions for @KurtBusch at @23XIRacing New year. New car. New team. Tell us your 2022 predictions for @KurtBusch at @23XIRacing. https://t.co/vEXr1Qz2g2

One fan commented that he's going to wait to see if the prediction comes true.

"I would say plan a good strategy for every race and maybe you'll get a couple wins, maybe make it in the top 10s. Playoffs? Maybe but I'm going to wait and see how these cars race to give that prediction."

The 2004 champion made his 2022 Cup Series debut with a new team and a new car, driving a Toyota Camry No. 45 for 23XI Racing, a newly formed racing team.

Busch joined Bubba Wallace Jr., who raced for the entire 2021 season without a teammate. He initially raced for Chip Ganassi Racing before it was acquired by Trackhouse Racing.

Kurt Busch's performances since the start of the NASCAR Cup Series 2022 season.

During the Daytona 500, he was among the drivers who found themselves spinning out after they were caught up in a wreck that involved Harrison Burton on lap 65. Despite spinning, he managed to finish the race, placing 19th.

As NASCAR headed for the Wise Power 400, Busch was slapped with a pass-through penalty and lost the pit stall along with Chief David Bryan. The penalties were due to three failed car inspections.

Despite a tough penalty and not posting a qualifying time, the race turned out to be one of his best races. He posted his first top ten finish of the season.

Having placed 13th place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Busch is hoping to secure his first win on the one mile tri-oval track at the Phoenix Raceway this weekend on Sunday, March 13th.

Busch was the first driver to win the Ruoff Mortgage 500, after its inaugural in 2005. He will be searching for his second win this weekend. If he is able to secure the win, he will join the short list of drivers who have won the race twice.

Edited by Adam Dickson