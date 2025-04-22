Kurt Busch’s girlfriend Lyda Moore shares pride after 2026 NASCAR Hall of Fame nod

NASCAR champion Kurt Busch has been nominated for NASCAR's Hall of Fame class for 2026. Busch is the only former NASCAR Cup Series champion on this year's ballot and will likely be a heavy favorite to make it to the Hall of Fame.

Amid this, Busch's girlfriend Lyda Moore has shared an Instagram story showing pride in her boyfriend's nomination.

"So proud of this guy for his NASCAR Hall of Fame nomination!" Lyda Moore captioned the picture.

Here is a snapshot of her story:

Lyda Moore's Instagram Story Via Instagram

Busch sparked interest and intrigue among fans and media by stepping out with Moore. The couple has been publicly seen together on several occasions, from cheering together on NFL games to enjoying a nostalgic Disneyland trip. The couple also posted pictures together from their trip to Osaka, Japan.

Moore has become an important part of Busch's life post-retirement. The couple shares a common enthusiasm for sports, travel, and outings. While the exact details of their meeting are unknown, sources close to the couple suggest that mutual friends played a role in their introduction.

Kurt Busch competed in the NASCAR Cup Series from 2000 to 2022, winning 34 races in his career. He was the 2004 NASCAR Cup champion. He had to retire from all forms of racing due to a concussion and significant vestibular issues after a crash that occurred in the 2022 Pocono Cup race. His Girlfriend, Lyda Moore, is an experienced medical aesthetician and laser technician in Arizona.

Kurt Busch and Randy LaJoie nominated for NASCAR Hall of Fame

2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch and two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series championship winner Randy LaJoie have been nominated for the modern era ballot as new nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

NASCAR: Kurt Busch at Daytona 500 - Source: Imagn

Busch, who had to retire after his unfortunate injury due to a crash in Pocono in 2022, reacted to the news of his nomination through social media.

I am very grateful to be nominated for NASCAR’s Hall of Fame. It’s an honor to be recognized at this top level. Thank you to NASCAR, my race teams, my family and to the race fans," Kurt Busch said Via X.

Randy LaJoie won 15 races and finished top-ten 118 times during his 20 years of racing. He won consecutive Xfinity Series championships in 1996 and 1997. LaJoie later founded 'The Joie of Seating', a business devoted to creating specially fitting racing seats, after seeing innumerable injuries in the sport.

Greg Biffle, Neil Bonnett, Tim Brewer, Jeff Burton, and Randy Dorton, are some other names featured on the modern era ballot for 2026. Carl Edwards and Ricky Rudd were elected to the Hall, both chosen from the Modern Era Ballot in 2025.

