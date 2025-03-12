Kurt Busch’s girlfriend soaks in the sun showing off her fit physique amid a romantic getaway with her beau

Kurt Busch's girlfriend, Lyda Moore, recently shared about her vacation on social media with the former NASCAR Cup Series Champion. Busch and his partner are enjoying some well-earned relaxation away from racing in a tropical gateway.

Busch, a 2004 NASCAR champion, has been dating Moore since his divorce from Ashley Van Metre in 2022. Lyda Moore is a seasoned medical aesthetician and laser technician from Arizona. The couple is frequently spotted together at various trips, races, and NFL games as they find time away from Busch's part-time racing career.

Their latest trip seems to be another memorable experience, as Moore posted a series of pictures and videos from the stunning villa they are staying at. She posted multiple stories of their lavish escape on Instagram, capturing the picturesque location and the breathtaking interiors.

Kurt Busch's girlfriend, Lyda Moore, poolside on a sunbed. Source: via Instagram @ligerlou

Moore was wearing a green bikini and dark sunglasses, soaking in the sun. As Busch and Moore were enjoying their downtime, they were also joined by some White Cockatoo birds beside their infinity pool. As the couple fed the birds, one of the birds took away a couple of coffee sachets in one of Moore's story updates.

Meanwhile, Busch stepped away from full-time Cup racing after a tragic incident at the Pocono Raceway in 2022. While qualifying for his Cup Series race with 23XI Racing, Busch's car spun and hit the barriers in turn 3. This left him concussed and forced him to withdraw from that race. While it didn't look dangerous, people expected him to come back within a few weeks. He was never able to return to racing and announced his retirement at the Coke Zero Sugar in August 2023.

Busch remains an important figure in NASCAR in an advisory role and enjoys life outside the track with Moore.

Kurt Busch's return to racing in the 2025 Race of Champions

Advisor to 23XI Racing, Kurt Busch walks the grid during qualifying for Brickyard 400 - Source: Getty

Kurt Busch finally made his long-awaited return to competitive racing at the Race of Champions (ROC) 2025 in Australia. He represented Team USA in the Nations Cup category with action sports legend Travis Pastrana. This was the first time Busch raced since stepping away from NASCAR after his crash.

Busch also competed in the individual Race of Champions event with Valtteri Bottas and Chaz Mostert. His girlfriend, Moore, wrote a heartwarming post on Instagram after the race as Busch returned to racing after three years. His brother, Kyle Busch, currently races in the NASCAR Cup Series and stands in eighth position after four races.

