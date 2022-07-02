"I’ve never been that hot when I got in a car" - Kurt Busch says 'NASCAR needs to listen to the drivers' over Next Gen cars' heating issues

Monster Energy driver Kurt Busch had a solid day in Nashville last Sunday, scoring his fifth top-five finish this season. The Ally 400 marked NASCAR’s first race of the second half of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series after a one-week break. Chase Elliot had an easy finish as Kurt Busch failed to tackle him accordingly on the final lap.

Busch, who finished runner-up, cited that he didn’t give the race a befitting finish and wasn’t impressed with his performance. Not only did he have an issue with his performance, but he also had an issue with the Next-Gen car that made its debut this season.

Kurt Busch wasn’t pleased with the heating issues of the new machines. He went ahead and raised the issue, asking NASCAR’s governing body to start listening to drivers.

Speaking to The Tennessean, Busch expressed his dissatisfaction with the car’s condition, stating that he had never felt this kind of heat in a car that he had felt in Nashville. In his statement, Kurt said:

“It was like a greenhouse. I’ve never been that hot when I got in a car, there’s some work to do. NASCAR needs to listen to the drivers.”

The summer heat was already predicted, so it didn’t come as a surprise, and maybe the driver didn’t expect the race to be that hot. However, Mother Nature neutralized the condition after a while and delayed the race for some time, and the event ended successfully.

Kurt Busch's performances in the 2022 NASCAR Cup series season

Busch and his boss Denny Hamlin, who is well known for being vocal, complained about the Next-Gen car's heating issues before the start of the season. According to many drivers, including Busch, the car design adds more heat, and NASCAR should work on insulation, venting, and a more relaxed situation.

Kelly Crandall @KellyCrandall “We are full blast trying to find a solution to that,” says John Probst on the heat issues inside the Next Gen car. There are four things officials are working through to try and help #NASCAR “We are full blast trying to find a solution to that,” says John Probst on the heat issues inside the Next Gen car. There are four things officials are working through to try and help #NASCAR

Despite the hot weather conditions, Kurt Busch still managed to finish second, marking his seventh top-ten finish. Having joined 23XI this season, he has been working tirelessly to raise the team’s flag higher as Bubba Wallace Jr. is facing challenging times this season.

The 43-year-old is already locked in for the 2022 playoffs after securing a win in Kansas. He might be the only 23XI driver to enter the playoffs if his teammate doesn’t secure a win in the next nine races.

Catch him next at the Kwik Trip 250 on July 3, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far