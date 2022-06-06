"We should have won that" - Kurt Busch says he had 'the whole brother miscommunication' with Kyle Busch at Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway

The 15th race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season ended with good results for Toyota, which was led by Kyle Busch in 2nd position and Kurt Busch in 3rd position. The Japanese manufacturer finished with top-three results in the inaugural event at the World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday evening.

This happened once Kyle Busch selected the outside line on the last restart after leading the race for 66 laps. He tried signaling to his brother Kurt, who was lined up behind him, to give him a push, but Joey Logano recognized his move and pulled back half a car's length.

Kyle Busch admitted that he definitely needed a stronger push from his older brother Kurt behind him to avoid a battle for slide jobs. The elder Busch, on the other hand, was waiting for his brother to signal him. According to Kurt, he believes it was a case of brotherly miscommunication that cost the family a victory on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking after the race, Kurt Busch said:

“I thought there was going to be a hand signal on when it was going to be go time and I was going to push the hell out of the 18 (Kyle Busch). We did the whole brother miscommunication thing. We should have won that. There should have been a Toyota in victory lane, a Busch in victory lane. (Joey) Logano, he didn’t do anything smart – we just messed up on getting the launch. Then I wanted Kyle all on my own, running 1-2.”

Joey Logano, however, received the required boost from teammate Ryan Blaney off the restart, propelling his #22 Team Penske Ford to victory at the Enjoy Illinois 300. Kurt Busch wasn't close enough behind #18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to give the same launch for the two-lap overtime chase.

Overtime lineup at Gateway:

KyBusch-Logano

KuBusch-Blaney

Busch brother pushing Busch brother

Penske car pushing Penske car

Notwithstanding the heaviest push Logano had to execute, the victory was the product of a comprehensive Team Penske effort involving the driver, his spotter, and his teammate. And that was enough to triumph in this fight of champions.

Kurt Busch's progress in 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season

Kurt Busch's victory in Kansas was a watershed moment in his career for 23XI Racing, as it was their second race as a NASCAR organization. Busch, however, must pick up the pace now that the novelty has worn off. He has performed poorly in Darlington and Charlotte, so 23XI Racing was excited for another top-five finish from Kurt.

The 45 had a chance to steal the win at the overtime restart but didn't quite get the push we needed out of the gates. But that's another Top 5 for Kurt Busch! P26 for Bubba Wallace and the 23 after never really recovering after the incident in Stage 2.

According to the oddsmakers, Busch had a chance to win the race at WWTR, which is only 1.25 miles long, as it would have been ideal for his racing style. He has had two of his best runs this season in Phoenix and Atlanta, and both of these races are held on intermediate courses.

Busch has seven top-eight finishes in the last 11 races held on an intermediate track. A qualifying spot in the top 18 would be ideal, and the race at World Wide Technology Raceway was a good deal in his career.

