Kurt Busch shares a picture with NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon at the IROC event, says he feels 'like a kid again’

By Dipti Sood
Published Aug 15, 2025 03:45 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 - Source: Getty
Jeff Gordon, Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #84 Carvana Chevrolet, Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Light Ford, and retired NASCAR driver and advisor to 23XI Racing, Kurt Busch attend the drivers meeting prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway - Source: Getty

Kurt Busch posted a photo on social media alongside Jeff Gordon during the International Race of Champions (IROC) event, sharing how much fun he had on the track. Busch expressed feeling like a kid again while racing among friends.

The tweet included a picture of Busch with four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon, both smiling during the IROC event. These were shared on Busch’s official X account.

“Practice #2 in the books. So much fun rollin with my homies. I will try to get a photo of everyone on race day. I feel like a kid again. Thanks @irocofficial,” Busch wrote.
The International Race of Champions (IROC) began in 1974 to settle a classic debate: who would win if the best drivers raced in identical cars? Legends from NASCAR, IndyCar, Formula 1, and sports car racing competed in color-coded machines distinguished only by their names on the doors. After three decades, the series ended in 2006, having shifted toward a NASCAR-heavy field.

In 2024, Ray Evernham and Rob Kauffman brought IROC back as a vintage racing class, restoring 27 original cars for showcase events. The current stop at Laguna Seca is the first time every generation of IROC cars has appeared together, with drivers like Jeff Gordon, Bill Elliott, Bobby Labonte, Mark Martin, and Jenson Button returning to the track.

Kurt Busch confident in WRC’s appeal to U.S. fans after Finland experience

Recently, Kurt Busch also explored another form of racing, making his first trip to the World Rally Championship (WRC) at Rally Finland. Busch, who will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame next year, has admired rally racing for years and competed in the 2014 Monza Rally Show in a Ford Fiesta RS WRC.

During his visit, Kurt Busch joined Rally Estonia winner Oliver Solberg in a Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 car for a shakedown run. Busch described the experience as unlike anything in NASCAR, citing the car’s agility, the airborne jumps, and the unpredictable turns.

He compared NASCAR’s heavier, asphalt-focused cars to the lightweight, all-wheel-drive rally machines that “float” over the track. Busch noted that Solberg’s anticipation of each corner was so precise that it left no room for fear. Kurt Busch described the overall experience, saying (via Motorsports.com):

“For sure, our NASCAR discipline is very different. It is a lot about tyre management and getting the grip level on the asphalt. This is all-wheel drive, lightweight, and go as fast as you can go while the tree branches are hitting the windshield. It is a whole different discipline, but it is fun to see it at the top level.”

Although WRC recently postponed its plans for a U.S. event until at least 2027, Busch believes the series could succeed in America. He pointed to the success of street races in NASCAR and Formula 1 as examples of how new racing formats can draw in city crowds, while stressing that rally stages require rural terrain to operate. Busch suggested that locations close to large cities, such as Chattanooga, could combine the excitement of the sport with accessibility for fans.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
