Kyle Busch could be $5,500,000 richer as he lists luxurious Denver mansion for sale at a whopping price tag

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch is minting money on the track, having won three races in his debut season with Richard Childress Racing. Off the track, Busch has recently listed his luxurious Denver mansion for an eye-watering price.

Veteran driver Kyle Busch is one of the highest-paid drivers on the grid with a salary estimated to be north of $16 million. Having spent the last two decades in the sport and owning a Truck Series team, Busch's net worth is reported to be around $75 million.

Busch's net worth is set to increase further. Realtor reports that he has listed his seven-bedroom, 15,003-square-foot mansion in Denver, North Carolina, on the market for $12,995,000.

Busch had bought the mansion a decade ago for $7.5 million and is set to profit $5.5 million dollars according to the recent listing price.

Kyle Busch Denver Mansion, view from lakeside (credit: realtor.com)

The Spacious Mansion is located in an upscale community offering a view of Lake Norman. One might wonder about the high price of the listing, but the tranquility offered by the lake shore mansion and its extensive interior details explain the staggering price.

Busch shelled out $1 million for renovating the kitchen, which includes two extravagant waterfall marble islands, a sleek Dacor Range, Miele appliances, and high-end sensor-touch cabinets.

The home includes a second living space for guests and an elevator to access the lavish bedrooms offering serene views of the lake. The outdoor amenities include a heated pool, swim-up bar, hot tub, outdoor kitchen, patio, and fire pit. A boat lift and a strip of sandy beach by the lake add extra appeal to the grand abode.

Patio with the lakefront view

The posh interiors of Kyle Busch's residence were featured in the 2019 reality show 'Racing Wives'.

Kyle Busch hopes to continue recent momentum

Kyle Busch, one of the biggest movers in last season's driver market, has made an early impact in his campaign with Richard Childress Racing. Midway into the season, the #8 driver has won three races.

Coming off a victory at Gateway, followed by a second-place finish in Sonoma, Busch is keen on building on the momentum. The #8 Chevrolet driver said after last weekend's race:

"I mean, I don’t know if I want an off week. Let’s go, right? We’re rolling right now. It would be a good break for everybody to kind of regroup and refocus and set in for the last 18 in a row."

Speaking about his new team, Busch said:

"All in all, just real proud of the guys and the communication and the way they’re able to go to work and kind of work through some of our issues and try to improve on what I need to be able to feel in a race car to be able to put out finishes like that."

"If we can keep doing those things, we’ll be a force [to win the championship]."

Kyle Busch's three wins have come on three different tracks, making him a championship favorite when the playoffs begin.

