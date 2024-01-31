Netflix's NASCAR docuseries received criticism from fans for not featuring two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch.

NASCAR: Full Speed made its way to Netflix and has started streaming. It focuses on the crucial moments during the playoffs in the sport, giving viewers an inside view. The list of featured drivers on the show includes Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick.

However, the absence of Kyle Busch aka Rowdy, one of the most competitive drivers in the sport, has not gone down well with fans. Many expected the show to be a complete feature of almost all drivers, but a lot of NASCAR drivers have been omitted.

However, a few still expect a difference from the next season, if produced. One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that Kyle Busch should definitely be present in season 2.

"Kyle Busch absolutely needs to be in season 2."

"No Busch and Elliott is wild. Larson, Chastain and Hamlin should help smooth that out, though," another fan remarked.

@KyleBusch gets no love from @netflix @NASCAR show. Top 3 biggest drivers in the sport and they don’t even talk about him. That’s crazy @RCRracing get no love. @SpotterDerek @RandallB14 I really hope the 8 team Kicks ass this year," a third fan wrote.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Global Industrial to sponsor Kyle Busch in the 2024 NASCAR season

Richard Childress Racing announced earlier that Global Industrial would be making their NASCAR Cup Series debut with Kyle Busch's No. 8 car in the 2024 season as part of a multi-year deal. Furthermore, they would continue to increase their presence with Austin Hill's Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Senior Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer of Global Industrial, Alex Tomey, spoke about the extension with the team as reported by rcrracing.com:

"We are excited to partner with Richard Childress Racing and Austin Hill for another season of NASCAR racing action. It has been an incredible experience to be part of the RCR platform, which has allowed us to highlight the products and solutions we offer, and strengthen relationships with our associates, customers, and vendor partners."

He also spoke about sponsoring Busch as a part of their Cup Series debut:

"Austin has been an exceptional ambassador for the Global Industrial brand, and we look forward to expanding our relationship as we team up with Kyle Busch for our first-ever NASCAR Cup Series race in 2024."

Busch had earlier acquired Rebel Bourban as a sponsor ahead of the upcoming season of racing.