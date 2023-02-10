Kyle Busch announces his 2023 NASCAR Truck Series schedule along with a new sponsor

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch will drive the #51 Chevrolet Silverado Truck for selected races on his own Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) team during the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

On Wednesday, KBM announced his schedule for the 2023 Truck Series and a new sponsor for the organization, one that has signed a multi-year deal to sponsor Busch in his partial campaign for the Truck Series.

Busch will compete in five Truck races starting with Las Vegas Motor Speedway (March 3rd), Circuit of the Americas (March 25th), Martinsville Speedway (April 14th), Kansas Speedway (May 6th), and Pocono Raceway (July 22nd).

According to the team's release, Zariz Transport, which is an intermodal drayage company that specializes in transporting containers from ports, joins as a primary sponsor for all five of Kyle Busch’s #51 entries this season and beyond as part of a multi-year partnership. The company will also serve as an associate sponsor for the 18 remaining series races for the #51 KBM team.

Kyle Busch @KyleBusch 🏻 Good first wknd w my guys setting the tone for the yr n battling back there at the end. Onto Daytona. Good first wknd w my guys setting the tone for the yr n battling back there at the end. Onto Daytona. 👊🏻 https://t.co/TIm7h8Fepm

The veteran has clinched 62 career victories in 165 starts in NASCAR’s third-tier series. He has won at least one race in each of the last 10 seasons. Busch is the only driver in the history of the sport to win all three NASCAR series in the same weekend, and he did it twice first at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2010 and followed it in 2017.

Kyle Busch spoke about his Truck Series schedule and new sponsor for the 2023 season

Kyle Busch, who is known for his winning nature, is excited to race in the Truck Series this season and has loved it ever since. In a statement released by the KBM team, Busch said:

“I’m really excited to have Zariz as the primary sponsor on my No. 51 Silverado for my five races in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in the coming years. Samantha and I were introduced to Zariz through our foundation and immediately developed a great connection with them, and we are honored that not only have they committed to the Truck Series sponsorship for multiple years, but they’ll also continue being the presenting sponsor of our Bundle of Joy Fund gala.”

He continued:

“We feel that introducing them to NASCAR consumers and people within the industry on the national stage through the Craftsman Truck Series makes perfect sense given the nature of their business and I can’t wait to make them a part of KBM’s winning tradition.”

The 2023 Craftsman Truck Series kicked off at Daytona International Speedway on February 17th, 2023.

