"Road-course events so far this year were not our strong suit" - Kyle Busch has no answer to JGR's troubles at Sonoma and COTA in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season

Kyle Busch will take his #18 Skittles America Mix Toyota Camry TRD to Road America this weekend on Sunday, July 3rd, 2022. This will be the second time driving on the road course in his career, after having done so last year at the track's inauguration. The return to Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, will mark NASCAR's third road course race of the season, and Busch can’t wait to hit the track after the weekend off.

A few years back, NASCAR only had two road course tracks, the Watkins Glen in New York and Sonoma Raceway, before adding three more to the schedule, including the newly inaugurated Road America. The inaugural race was kind to Busch as he went on to secure a win in the Xfinity Series and a top-five finish in the Cup Series.

This season, however, road-course tracks haven’t been a favorable battlefield for the two-time Cup Series champion. He has been doing well on the asphalt tracks and went on to win the dirt race, but he has not been hitting the targets in road course races.

Speaking about his struggles with the two road course races this season, Kyle Busch stated that they haven't been his strong suit this year. He, however, didn't have an answer as to why he lacked performance in them. In a media interview, Busch said:

“We struggled at COTA as well, to be honest, with raw speed and being able to be good there.”

He added, saying:

“I would say both road-course events so far this year were not our strong suit. Why we missed it? I don’t know. If I could answer that, we wouldn’t struggle, we wouldn’t have been bad.”

Kyle Busch's poor performance in road course races

The COTA race was the season's first road course race, but Kyle Busch was knocked out by Chase Elliott while on P13, ruining his day and forcing him to finish 28th. At Sonoma, things got even worse as he recorded a P30 finish.

Despite his poor performance in road course races, Busch believes he’s one of the most decent road racers. He currently has four Cup road course wins, having secured his last win in 2015 at Sonoma Raceway.

As a lover of road racing, Busch is set to showcase his road racing skills this Sunday when he will be hunting for his second win as well as first road course win of the season. The past two races have been a little bit tricky, and he is hoping for the best at Road America.

