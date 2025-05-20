Kyle Busch appeals NASCAR fans to witness him attempt to shatter his victory drought at the Coca-Cola 600

Kyle Busch urged his fans to watch this year’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Scheduled for May 25, this crown jewel event is the first of the five NASCAR Cup Series races that Amazon Prime will broadcast in 2025.

12 races into the season, Busch is still winless. His most recent win dates back to June 4, 2023, at World Wide Technology Raceway. The Las Vegas native currently sits 17th in the driver standings with 244 points to his name. So far, he has picked up four top-10s and only one top-five finish.

However, the veteran racer hasn’t lost hope. He looks forward to snapping his winless drought by winning the annual Coca-Cola 600. On that note, Busch reached out to his fans on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote,

“We’re on @SportsonPrime starting this weekend at the Coke 600! Make sure to sign up if you haven’t already! You don’t want to potentially miss me breaking the streak!”

Kyle Busch dominated the Coca-Cola 600 in 2018, starting from the pole, winning every stage en route to the victory lane. It was also his first win at Charlotte Motor Speedway with the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Today, Busch drives the No. 8 entry for Richard Childress Racing.

Fans can watch the 2025 edition of the 400-lap event go live on Prime Video this Sunday from 6 pm ET. Radio updates will be available on PRN (Performance Racing Network) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Kyle Busch sends a message to Kyle Larson following the latter’s Indy 500 qualifying

Kyle Busch reflected on Kyle Larson crashing not once, but twice before qualifying 21st for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, which is scheduled for May 25, 12:45 pm ET onwards. Larson’s starting position was moved up by two spots after IndyCar handed penalties to two drivers.

This year’s Indy 500 is shaping up to be an absolute wreckfest. Later, during Friday’s qualifying session, Kyffin Simpson got moved into the wall and went airborne. On Saturday, it was Colton Herta, whose ride was turned upside down after slamming into the fence.

On Sunday, Scott McLaughlin got loose and made contact with the wall before getting launched into the air and resting on all four. However, after the smoke cleared, one of his wheels was missing.

Even for someone like Kyle Busch, who has witnessed countless wrecks throughout his NASCAR career, this year’s Indy 500 qualifying looked horrifying. He took to X and wrote,

“This year Indycar qualifying… NO THANKS!! All you @KyleLarsonRacin stay safe boys!”

If things go down differently than last year, and Kyle Larson makes it back to Charlotte Motor Speedway on time, he will face off against Busch at the 66th running of the Coca-Cola 600. Larson has won thrice this year and currently tops the leaderboard. So Larson will enter the race with a significant points advantage over Kyle Busch.

