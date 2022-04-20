"I think the 14 was arguably the best car" - Kyle Busch appreciative of Chase Briscoe after the latter's move at Bristol Motor Speedway

Before the race last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, Kyle Busch was questioned about NASCAR's dirt racing venture. He stated that the Food City Dirt Race "cut the cord”. His answer resembled that of Hall of Famer Richard Petty's description of dirt racing as "a disaster."

At the end of the race, Joe Gibbs' racing driver, Kyle Busch, snatched a dramatic victory at Bristol Motor Speedway, overtaking Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe's spinning cars. Reddick and Briscoe's chances of winning the season's first cup were foiled due to Kyle Busch's victory.

On Twitter, Bristol Motor Speedway Updated Busch's win.

While speaking after the race, Kyle Busch stated that the most important thing he learned in the dirt race was the importance of those restarts. They helped him stay in contention when he got an outside restart. He recognized Chase Briscoe's efforts, stating:

"I think the 14 (Chase Briscoe) was arguably the best car. He ran down the 8 (Tyler Reddick) there at the end. It’s just so hard to pass once you get into that rhythm. That right rear in that sticky up top. It’s hard to out accelerate that off the corner with momentum or anything from the bottom of the racetrack."

Many drivers, including Busch, did not pit because they anticipated they would move higher in the running order. When NASCAR called a halt to all racing, Busch was in the lead. Briscoe, who had pitted, was credited with the victory.

How Kyle Busch stole the trophy from Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe

Reddick was hunting for his first win, and he dominated the race, leading 99 of the 250 laps. From the last restart, when with only 24 laps remained, he had complete control of the race. Chase Briscoe got close to him due to backed-up traffic and attempted to hit from inside.

The strategy eventually failed when both cars lost control. Busch, who was in third place at the time, raced to his first cup victory of the season at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Busch won for the ninth time in Bristol, with all of his fans cheering him on. Spectators had to endure two rain delays while watching the first race on Easter Sunday, which was roughly four hours delayed.

Reddick came in second and blamed himself for not being able to hold off Briscoe. Briscoe dropped from second to 22nd place in the race and promptly apologized to Reddick on pit road.

On Twitter, Dustin Long updated the conversation between Reddick and Briscoe.

Edited by Adam Dickson