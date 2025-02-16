Kyle Busch assesses RCR’s growth amid the high-stakes silly season move of bringing SHR personnel aboard

Veteran NASCAR driver Kyle Busch recently shared his thoughts on Richard Childress Racing’s internal changes ahead of the 2025 Cup Series season. After a challenging 2024 campaign, Busch remains optimistic, believing that the team's new hires will help elevate their performance and lead to a stronger season.

A two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Kyle Busch is among the sport’s most successful drivers. Competing for Richard Childress Racing, he has secured 231 wins across all NASCAR series. With 63 Cup Series victories, he ranks ninth on the all-time list and holds records in both the Xfinity and Truck Series. His 2009 Xfinity championship season, highlighted by nine wins, showcased his dominance across multiple divisions.

In an interview with SiriusXM's NASCAR Radio, the most decorated active Cup Series driver reflected on his 2024 performance and shared that the team will 'progress' in 2025 following the new recruitments at RCR.

"We went to Miami and struggled and ran into 20s all day, which, funny, we ran with Joey Logano all day who won the championship. So, you know, we go to Phoenix and we struggle a little bit at Phoenix, you know. So there are places where we still need to really work on our program and be better," Kyle Busch said.

"I feel like hopefully the hires that we made over the off-season with some of the people from SHR that are over there now are going to be able to help us, progress and get us to where we want to be each and every week. Pit road is a big deal as well. You got to come down pit road and pick off spots, you can't go backwards. And so it's just so hard on the racetrack to pick up those positions that you lose...so yeah, first chance of all that comes Sunday." he added.

Busch heads into the 2025 season determined to bounce back from a difficult year filled with mechanical issues and on-track struggles. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is currently on a 57-race winless streak but remains focused on regaining his competitive form and returning to Victory Lane.

Kyle Larson picks Kyle Busch as the one NASCAR driver he’d “love to work closer with”

Former Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, who drives the #5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, recently expressed interest in teaming up with 231-time NASCAR race winner Kyle Busch. Larson believes Busch’s experience could offer valuable insight, helping him refine his skills and grow as a driver.

"It'd be really cool to be teammates with Kyle Busch, and I feel like I kinda am in a way, with the Chevrolet alliance, but I just feel like he's so experienced, and I've gotten to work with his brother at my time at Ganassi. I would love to get to work closer with Kyle." Larson said to NASCAR

Meanwhile, both Kyle Larson and Busch are gearing up for the Daytona 500 scheduled to run tomorrow at 1:30 PM Eastern time. Catch the action live on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

