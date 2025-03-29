Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon set to get a new teammate for Bristol Cup race

Jesse Love Jr. is set to make his Cup Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway with Richard Childress Racing. He will be driving alongside Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon.

Jesse Love Jr. began racing at at the age of 5 in quarter midgets and won many championships across various disciplines before he turned 10. In 2024, Love transitioned to the NASCAR Xfinity Series driving the #2 for Richard Childress Racing. Finishing eighth in the standings, Love won the rookie of the year. As of now in the 2025 season, Love ranks third in standings with one win and 5 top-ten finishes.

Jesse Love Jr. will be driving alongside NASCAR icon Kyle Busch, and Austin Dillon at Bristol Motor Speedway. In a press release from the team, he commented on his debut:

“Racing in the Cup Series has always been my main goal and dream. Everything that I have done up to this point in my career has been building to this moment. To make my Cup Series debut at this age is very special, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to make it with RCR. Everyone has welcomed me with open arms over the last year and the organization feels like family.”

Kyle Busch is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion in 2015 and 2019. Busch has currently won 63 career wins in the Cup Series. A win in the season while driving the #8 Chevrolet for RCR will result in him qualifying for the playoffs for 16th time in his career.

Kyle Busch took a playful dig at Brexton ahead of the father-son epic showdown

Kyle Busch and his son, Brexton, were set to face off in a friendly competition at Millbridge Speedway in Salisbury, North Carolina, on March 26, dubbed the "Battle of the Buschs." This event follows an announcement on social media where Kyle highlighted the upcoming race, which includes the 600 Micros, Restricted Micros, Intermediates, and Buggy divisions. Both Kyle and Brexton have a history of success at the track, securing championships in their respective divisions last year.

In an interview with NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass, Kyle playfully took a jab at his son, expressing his competitive spirit and hoping he wouldn't be following Brexton's "green car" during the race.

"I mean, I'm always competitive. so, like I just said, I think the biggest thing where I haven't necessarily given much thought into is just my competition, and being out there on the racetrack and focusing in on that, and not being so worried as much about where he's at or what he's doing."

""You know, hopefully, I'm not following a green car. the green car is following a blue car and we can have it and we can have a good night that way. Everybody get up there. Let's go. Let's see it. Put your money where your mouth is," he added.

The race at Millbridge Speedway was streamed on DIRTVision, allowing fans to watch the Buschs compete.

