Kyle Busch and Bert Kreischer share a laugh over former’s cheeky comment on wife Samantha 

In a hilarious interaction between Kyle Busch and comedian Bert Kreischer, Kyle Busch called his wife Samantha his “personal chef”. The cheeky interaction happened on Bert Kreischer’s talk show “Something's Burning.”

Kyle Busch and Samantha Busch met in 2007 during a racing event. Samantha was working at a professional event while studying at Purdue University. The then-young racer (and before he earned his stripes) was too shy to ask her for her number, so he asked a PR representative to do so. The pair started texting each other before they officially started dating in 2008.

The two got married in 2010 on New Year’s Eve. Their marriage is marked by incredibly high times, like Busch winning the Cup Series Championship, but also marked by several low moments, including the couple's struggles with infertility. The two went through IVF to conceive their first child, Brexton, who was born in 2015. Their second attempt with IVF resulted in a miscarriage, so they used surrogacy for their daughter Lennix, who was born in 2022. The struggles led the two to set up their own fund, Bundle of Joy, for couples struggling to come up with the money to ensure a safe IVF procedure for their families.

The interaction between Bert and Kyle took place as follows:

Bert Kreischer asked Kyle Busch if he has a personal chef for the lifestyle he leads as a NASCAR driver:

"Do you guys have like, do you guys travel with like a chef and stuff? Yep. Because you're a pro athlete...I mean, it's like the thing that I don't think people understand is like, you're a professional athlete."

To which Kyle Busch replied that he does, and her name is Samantha:

"I'm a mean, mean fighting machine...Yeah, her name's Samantha"

Samantha replied:

"Yeah, no, he doesn't. It's me. It's just me."

Kyle Busch has had no wins this season, continuing his winless streak from 2023, but has had a consistent showing driving for Richard Childress Racing. He has secured 1 top-five and four top-ten finishes with an average finish of 16.56 with an average start position of 12.3. Busch currently ranks in the 15th spot (safe from the cut-off line).

Kyle Busch and his wife Samantha share a mission to support families facing infertility

Kyle Busch and his wife, Samantha Busch, have been deeply involved in supporting families facing infertility, donating over $2 million to couples through their organization, "Bundle of Joy." Samantha, an active IVF advocate, shared in a recent interview on the Today show that their fund has helped bring over 100 babies into the world. She said in the interview:

"Yeah, we're very fortunate. Over ten years, we've donated over $2 million directly to couples and have over 100 babies born through the fund."

"So recently we picked up a clinic near military base, and learnt that unfortunately our military doesn't have the coverage that they need, and many of them will delay, starting from deployment. So, a lot of the couples that we help are military, police officers, teachers, and nurses. Those hard-working individuals that serve their community but don't have upwards of $20,000," she further added.

Their mission focuses especially on assisting hardworking individuals such as military personnel, police officers, teachers, and nurses, many of whom lack adequate insurance coverage for fertility treatments that can cost upwards of $20,000.

